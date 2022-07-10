BRATTLEBORO — After defeating Rutland in its district tournament opener on Thursday, the Brattleboro 12-year-old Little League All Star baseball team won back-to-back games against Bennington.
Ryan Peloso went 3-for-3, including a pair of homers, and drove in five runs to lead Brattleboro to a 12-1 rout on Saturday at home.
The hosts pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning. Sebastian Garro, Colby Robinson, Logan Waite and Peloso did the damage during the rally.
Briar Cutting went four innings for the win. The all star from the champion Orioles fanned five, walked one and scattered three hits.
On Friday night in Bennington, Senji Kimura erupted for four hits as Brattleboro downed its rival 8-4. He singled twice, doubled and also tripled.
Winning pitcher Kason Gundry struck out 10 in his five innings on the hill. Landon Zinn and Waite each pitched in relief.
Kimura, Cutting and Garro all had multiple hits for the winners. Kaden Cole added a two-run double.
Brattleboro’s roster: Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro, coaches: Chad Gundry, coach Tucker Leary, coach Brian Casey.