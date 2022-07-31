BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro 12-year-old All Star baseball team is now in position to take Vermont somewhere it's never been before.
Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The 12s defeated Williston 8-1 in Saturday's state championship game, meaning they just have to make it out of the regional bracket in order to play in the Little League World Series.
Senji Kimura picked up the win over the weekend in Saint Albans, striking out nine, walking two and giving up just a couple of hits in his five innings on the hill.
Kaden Cole, Landon Zinn and Sebastian Garro all had two hits for the state champs. Ryan Peloso drove in a pair of runs, while Briar Cutting, Wylie Nelson, Logan Casey and Cole added one RBI apiece.
"Wooooohooooo!" wrote Bernie Tatro III as the game was being shown on Facebook Live.
"Good D, Good D!" is how Tara Cheney reacted to a fine play in the field.
Brattleboro (9-0) will take on Bangor, Maine in the opening round of the regionals in Bristol, Conn., on Saturday at 10 a.m., on ESPN Plus. New Hampshire and Massachusetts will lock horns on the other side of the double-elimination bracket at 1 p.m.
Bangor (9-0) has outscored its tournament foes by a combined 81-8. Caden Karam fanned nine when the northern powerhouse zipped Augusta 10-0 in Maine's title game on Saturday. Mason Bond's two-run homer and Jacoby Harvey's triple were the major blows for the victors.
This is the 18th state title for Brattleboro, which also captured the Vermont crown in 1957, 1958, 1960, 1964, 1966, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1977, 1978, 1982, 1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2016.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches — Chad Gundry, Tucker Leary, Brian Casey. Players — Briar Cutting, Senji Kimura, Ryan Peloso, Kaden Cole, Kason Gundry, Landon Zinn, Logan Casey, Wylie Nelson, Colby Robinson, Yingnyen Wangchuk, Logan Waite, Cooper Leary, Sebastian Garro.