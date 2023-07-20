The Brattleboro Little League 12-and-under all-star team claimed the Vermont District 2 Championship last Saturday with a sweep of Bennington in the best of the three-game series.
A strong performance by Shaun Emery-Greene, both on the mound and at the dish and solid defense by the team led to 7-1 win to send the team to the state finals.
Emery-Greene pitched a complete game and came up with two of the biggest hits of the day to help spur the offense. A double by Emery-Greene with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third put Brattleboro up 4-1. Another double by Emery-Greene in the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and second scored another run to put Brattleboro up 5-1. A passed ball a short time later allowed Azyi Crews to steal home. Emery-Greene scored the last run of the game following a fielding error by Bennington.
The game started off close, with neither team scoring in the first. A fielding error in the bottom of the second inning off a ball hit by Brattleboro’s Cooper Christensen got Brattleboro on the board.
Bennington’s Abe O’Brien hit a shot to left that resulted in a wild play that ended with him being safe at third after getting caught in a rundown. O’Brien scored Bennington’s only run off a ball hit by Nolan Sherman that was bobbled in the infield to tie the game 1-1 at that point.
Brattleboro will play the winner of Central Vermont and St. Johnsbury in the state final on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Burlington.