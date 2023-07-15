BRATTLEBORO — A clean throw down to second by Brattleboro catcher Brody Page to catch a runner in the bottom of the sixth inning ended the best of three series between the Brattleboro and Bennington Little League 12-and-under all-star teams in two games. Brattleboro claimed the District 2 Championship with a 7-1 win that punched their ticket to the state finals.
The game started off close, but Brattleboro was able to capitalize on several errors in the field for Bennington while at the same time getting a strong performance from Shaun Emery-Greene, both on the mound and at the dish.
“He was dominant,” said Brattleboro head coach Chad Gundry. “He mixed his curveball in really nice. He’s got a nice little curveball, so he was mixing that in and he just pumped strikes and really depended on his defense. “
The defense was solid all day and Spencer Jones turned in a very strong performance defensively, cleanly handling nearly every ball that came his way.
“Spencer Jones gave him (Emery-Greene) no reason not to throw strikes and trust his guys behind him. He was there all-day making plays,” Gundry said.
Jones also won a sportsmanship award at the end of the game.
“For the regular season all the coaches vote on a kid they think is the best sportsman in our league and Spencer won that award,” Gundry said. “He’s the top of our lineup too. He’s a catalyst to our offense. Spencer’s a little kid, but he brings a lot to the table with his game.”
As Emery-Greene took the hill in the top of the sixth, a fan yelled “Shaun-Emery, are you going to close it out?” Emery-Greene nodded and with the help of the defense proceeded to do just that. He got the first two hitters to make contact for the outs before Page threw out the runner, who had reached on a walk, to end it.
Emery-Greene also had two of the biggest hits of the day, helping drive the Brattleboro offense.
A single by Jones and walks by Dominic McKay and Azyi Crews in the bottom of the third loaded the bases for Emery-Greene. He took advantage by hitting a double to right center to clear the bases and give Brattleboro the 4-1 lead.
It would be Emery-Greene again in the bottom of the fifth to inflict more damage. With two away, a bobbled ball at short allowed Jones to get on first. At that point, head coach Mike Becker changed pitchers, bringing in Sawyer Tatro in relief for Ben Burnell who pitched a solid game for Bennington.
The errors seemed to mount up more in the fifth inning than In some others and Brattleboro took advantage.
“Being able to capitalize on your opponent’s mistake is big. Being aware that you are in a position to capitalize is important and my kids are playing really heads up ball right now and on the flip side they’re playing really good defense,” said Gundry. “We’re not making too many errors. It seems like everybody who gets an opportunity is making a play.”
Another fielding miscue by Bennington allowed Crews to reach base, putting runners on first and second with Emery-Greene coming to the plate. Just as he had in the third, Greene doubled to score a run leaving runners on second and third.
Moments later, Crews stole home on a passed ball. A fielding error at first allowed Emery-Greene to score before Tatro induced a pop up to end the inning.
In a post-game interview, Becker acknowledged that the errors the team committed took a toll, but was proud of the way his team performed all season long.
“They’re a really good group of kids. There’s a lot of talent and it’s tough to see it end like this, but the last couple nights we’ve made 15 errors in the last two games. You don’t win all-star games making 15 errors,” Becker said. “There’s very few that baseball will end today for, so it’s a good group of kids and they’ve got a bright future.”
The game started off close, with neither team scoring in the first. A fielding error in the bottom of the second inning off a ball hit by Brattleboro’s Cooper Christensen got Brattleboro on the board.
The lead would not last long though. Leading off in the top of the third, Bennington’s Abe O’Brien hit a shot to left that resulted in a wild play that ended up paying dividends for Bennington. O’Brien rounded third attempting to stretch a double, but got caught in a rundown. In attempting to apply the tag at second, the ball dropped out of the Brattleboro fielder’s glove. O’Brien then took off for third. After another tag attempt and a close play, O’Brien was called safe. A bobble at third on a ball hit by Nolan Sherman allowed O’Brien to score to tie the game.
“It was a close game and the first couple innings we made a couple base running mistakes. Gave up an early run; got it back. Ultimately, I think we just made too many mistakes,” Becker said. “We made too many errors and they made us pay for it. Not to take anything away from Brattleboro. They fought hard and competed. My hats off to them. Best of luck to them going forward.”