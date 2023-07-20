WINOOSKI — The Brattleboro Babe Ruth 13-and-under baseball team’s season came to end on Wednesday with a 12-7 loss to Central Vermont in the state championship game.
Brattleboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead, scoring runs in the top of the first and third innings. However, Central Vermont scored six runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead and never relinquished it.
Brattleboro and Central Vermont each scored two runs in the fourth to make it 8-5. Brattleboro scored one run in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull within two runs, but Central Vermont scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the 12-6.
“We kept battling. … Basically it was just two lopsided innings for them,” said Brattleboro head coach Devin Rhodes. “I wasn’t disappointed because we threw strikes, but they hit the ball. They hit the ball where we weren’t. That happens in baseball.”
Brattleboro scored a run in the top of the seventh before Central Vermont closed out the game.
Despite the end result, Rhodes said he was happy with the way the team performed In the game and with the players progression over the course of the season. Among the improvements Rhodes noticed was the caliber of defensive play by the team, something he noted was still present in Wednesday’s championship game.
“It’s not like we didn’t make the plays, which I was happy to see because we’ve come a long way defensively,” Rhodes said. “We ran into a good team that had a good lineup that put the bat on the ball, but we didn’t give up either and that’s what I loved to see.”
From the beginning of the season, Rhodes said he tried to teach the members of the team to hustle, play with enthusiasm and pick their teammates up when they were down. Rhodes not only noticed growth in those aspects of the game, but in some of the intangible areas as well.
“What I loved was seeing better leadership out of guys. This is still a young age, so I don’t really expect a lot of leaders, but I try to teach it. Some guys stepped up who I didn’t expect and took a hold in the dugout and showed a little bit more leadership skills, which was great to see.”