BRATTLEBORO — History was made last Saturday at the Essex Invitational by the Brattleboro boys 4x100-meter relay team.
The team of Sean Von Ranson, David Berkson-Harvey, Jack Cady and Dylan Holmes broke the Brattleboro Union High School record for the 4x100-meter relay that had stood for 30 years, finishing with a time of 44.68 seconds. The previous record had been set in 1993 with a time of 45.10.
Breaking a record that has stood for three decades and the long-standing impact of it was not something that was lost on the members of the team.
“You go up to the board and you see people’s names and just read them,” said Von Ranson of the school’s records. “You don’t know who they are, but you know they have the record and someday other people will be reading our last names. It’s something.”
“It’s definitely crazy for a legacy,” added Holmes. “For 30 years that stood and then for us to come in and then break that is just definitely unreal.”
In a meet three weeks prior to the Essex Invitational, Von Ranson said the team had come close to breaking the record. When they arrived at the Essex meet, Von Ranson said the weather was beautiful and the team saw several teams and individuals setting personal records (PRs) and they became convinced that was the day the team would break the record.
Berkson-Harvey said the team was in lane one and looked to be last because of staggered start times. What happened next surprised him.
“Jack got it and got closer to everyone else, but then when Dylan got it on the curve he just beat everyone,” said Berkson-Harvey. “When I got the baton at the anchor leg I’m like ‘I’m second. How did I get second? Wow.’ It was just really impressive.”
Going into the meet, Brattleboro sprint coach Kent Kuusinen said the team had been having some trouble with handoffs. The group was also very focused on trying to break the record for the last several weeks.
Kuusinen said he felt the Essex meet was in many ways a perfect recipe for success. It is the meet where there are the most competitors the team would face all year. In addition to that, Kuusinen said the conditions were perfect as it was warm and not windy. He encouraged the group to just go out, run and have fun.
The team was able to do that and break the record, something Kuusinen said pleased him a lot.
“(I was) very happy,” Kuusinen said. “That’s something they’ve been shooting for for several weeks at this point and I knew the proverbial monkey was off their backs so they could finally relax. They could enjoy that whole moment and really enjoy the next meet at states without having that extra pressure.”
The team captured the record after making a tough decision early in the season, replacing senior Jacob Girard with Holmes as the third leg of the relay.
“Dylan just ran really, really fast times. Jacob was kind of like a veteran of the 4x100 team,” said Von Ranson. “He had really good handoffs.”
The decision to make the change was not made by the coaches. Kuusinen said he left it up to the team to decide as Girard was not only a senior, but had been competing in the 4x100 relay for a long time.
“He was like ‘You know what, they’re all faster than me. They deserve to get the record,’” Kuusinen said. “He was very gracious, Jake Girard was, in doing that. I left it up to the team because it’s their team. They’ve been together for a year plus and I didn’t want to make any mandates... They made that decision themselves and I’m proud of them for it.”
The team’s performance last Saturday qualified them for the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship being held in Bangor, Maine, which will take place next Saturday. The boys’ 4x100-meter relay team and Ava Whitney who qualified with her performance in the 800-meter run will be the representatives for Brattleboro in the meet.
Going into the New England Championships, the group’s goals are to PR and try to record a time under 44 seconds.
They know the competition is going to be better than what they typically face, but that is something that the group embraces. They view it as a “good showcase” to see what they can be when they are at their best.
Next Saturday, the team said they will try to build off the confidence that they have and while they know they can compete, they are still focused on improving.
However, before the team competes in the New England Championships, they will be competing in the Vermont State Championships on Saturday. The meet is one that Kuusinen said has been a priority.
“The first one will be States this Saturday and that’s always been our number one goal for the season,” said Kuusinen. “That’s big bragging rights no matter where you finish.”