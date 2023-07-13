BRATTLEBORO — Powered by solid defense, strong pitching and a big day by Spencer Jones at the top of the lineup, the Brattleboro 12-year-old All-Star baseball team defeated Rutland 9-2 on Wednesday night.
Rutland got the scoring started, putting one run on the board in the top of the first inning. The lead did not last long as Brattleboro put up three runs in the bottom of the frame. From there, Brattleboro tacked on a run each in the third and the fourth innings before Rutland would score again in the top of the fifth. Just as in the first inning, Brattleboro answered, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 9-2 lead.
“Spencer Jones, my leadoff batter, he got on base three times and scored three runs for us. So, he was big at the top of the lineup there,” said head coach Chad Gundry
Shaun Emery-Greene pitched the first three innings for Brattleboro allowing one run on two hits, striking out six and walking just two batters.
Carson Dix came on in relief and went two innings allowing one run on one hit while walking three and striking out four. Azyi Crews pitched the last inning for Brattleboro.
While the team was able to produce runs early to jump out to early lead, the pitching and defensive play by the team helped them hold the lead throughout the game.
“We were clean on the field inside. No errors,” said Gundry. “We made all the plays that we were supposed to make. … They had some nice hits here and there, but we didn’t have any gaffs; no bobbling the ball. We threw it around the way we were supposed to and got the outs that we should have (gotten).”
The team will travel to Bennington on Friday for the start of a three-game series. So far this season the teams have split when they faced one another. Bennington won the first game and Brattleboro won the second game 8-3. In that game, Gundry said the team’s performance was similar to the one they turned in on Wednesday against Rutland. It is that type of performance that will be needed again to come away with the win on Friday, Gundry said.
“It all comes down to pitching, not walking kids and making the plays that you’re supposed to make on defense,” Gundry said.
Friday’s game against Bennington is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. If Brattleboro wins, they will play the second game at home on Saturday. If Bennington wins, Brattleboro will travel to Bennington on Saturday for game two. If necessary, game three would be played on Sunday.