Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.