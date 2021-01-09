HANOVER, N.H. — Andrew Ackerman, Alex “Chief” Ferguson and Justin Williams all made the All-Tournament Team after helping Brattleboro beat the hosts in the 1983 Hanover Tourney’s Junior Pro championship basketball game. Williams was also named the event’s Most Valuable Player.
Also playing for the champs were David Kunz, Jason Gagliardi, Mark LaMorder, Danny Hiner, Peter Welch, Joe Towle, David VanHouten, Ross Thurber, Josh McPhail, Michael Paul Lavendar and Michael Lumbra.
In the eighth annual tournament for grades 2-4 boys, the Brattleboro All-Stars defeated teams from Weathersfield, Newport and Hanover, N.H. A 22-18 win over Newport was the only close call for the Vermont squad.