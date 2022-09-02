BRATTLEBORO — Paul “the Wall” McGillion will start in goal for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team for a fourth consecutive season.
That spells trouble for every opponent on the Colonels’ schedule.
McGillion stopped eight of the first 12 penalty kicks he faced in his varsity career. He was named the Best Defensive Player at the annual MAU tourney as a freshman.
“Look to him to anchor our defense,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, whose team will play at Green Mountain in Saturday’s season opener at 11 a.m.
The purple and white went 7-8-1 last season, including a 3-1 victory over North Country in the postseason.
“The Brattleboro boys soccer team has high hopes and expectations for the season. After a season of extreme highs and some lows as well last year, we are ready to revamp and compete,” noted Brewer.
Charlie Kinnersley, who scored Brattleboro’s only goal in the 2021 John James Tournament finals, will start in the midfield along with Orion Masterson, Jordy Allembert and Ozzie van Hendricks. Kinnersley also had a hat-trick in the first round of the tourney.
“Senior Tate Chamberlin will provide speed and goals up front,” Brewer explained.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coach – Ben Brewer. Players – Jordy Allembert, Paul McGillion, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager, Alex Baker, Tate Chamberlin, Rowan Chamberlin, Waylund Walsh, Joey Reynolds, Ozzie van Hendricks, Kaidyn Jarvis, John Haskins, Emmett Hoyer, James Fagley, Sean von Ranson, Django Grace, Charlie Kinnersley, Orion Masterson, Jackson Pals, Teo Ogden.
Brattleboro’s schedule
Sept. 3: at Green Mountain, 11 a.m.
Sept. 7: vs. Leland & Gray, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Saint Johnsbury, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15: at MAU (vs. Arlington), 5 p.m.
Sept. 17: at MAU (John James Tourney), TBA
Sept. 21: at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. MAU, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: vs. Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Rutland, 5 p.m.
Oct. 8: at Saint Johnsbury, 11 a.m.
Oct. 13: vs. Burr and Burton, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: at MAU, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20: vs. Rutland, 6 p.m.