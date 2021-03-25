Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
Members of the Brattleboro hockey team lift the trophy in the air after winning the Vermont State Division 2 Championship game against Harwood in Barre on Wednesday night.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard assists on a Jack Pattison goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period.
The 2020-21 Division 2 state ice hockey champions.
Brattleboro Reformer Sports Editor
Austin Wood offers support to his team mates as they take the ice for the Divisiion-2 championship game against Harwood Wednesday, 3/24.
BUHS skated to a first time Division 2 state championship on Wednesday, 3/24 when they beat the previously undefeated Harwood team 5-3 in Barre.
Brattleboro's Will Taggard assists on a Jack Pattison goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period.
Harwood defender, Jacob Green, interrupts Gavin Howard's sprint down the ice for Brattleboro during Wednesday night's Division 2 championship game in Barre.
Sam Hall brings the puck down the ice for the Colonels during Wednesday's D-2 championship game against Harwood in Barre.
Will Taggard takes a shot (and scores) during Wednesday night's division 2 championship game against Harwood in Barre.
Sam Hall brings the puck down the ice for the Colonels as players look on from the bench during Wednesday's D-2 championship game against Harwood in Barre.
Coach Libardoni cheers his players on during a time out in the 2nd period when Brattleboro held a 4-1 lead over Harwood.
Brattleboro's 3rd string goalie, Matthew Gordon-Macey, protects the net during the Divisioin 2 championship game against Harwood Wednesday night in Barre.
Derek Parsons rests after coming off the ice during the 3rd period of Brattleboro's Division 2 championship game against Harwood at the Barre rink.
Jack Pattison threatens the Harwood defense duirng Wednesday night's Division 2 championship game in Barre.
BUHS players listen as Coach Eric Libardoni talks strategy during a time out in the 3rd period of the Division 2 ice hockey championship game against Harwood.
Jack Pattison gets a celebratory hug from his father and coach, Rob Pattison, after the Colonels' first ever championship win in the program's history in Barre on Wednesday, 3/24.
The Colonels celebrate their 5-3 win over Harwood in the division 2 championship game Wednesday night, 3/24, in Barre.
Ryan Gerard (left), Gavin Howard (middle) and Mason Foard lift the trophy up for Brattleboro after winning the Vermont State Division 2 Championship game against Harwood in Barre on Wednesday night.
Jack Pattison (left) and Will Taggard pose withi the D-2 championship trophy after their hard-fought win against Harwood in Barre on Wednesday, 3/24.