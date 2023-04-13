WINDSOR — The Brattleboro and Bellows Falls high school track and field teams had good showings in Wednesday’s meet at Windsor High School.
The Brattleboro boys team took second place in the seven-school meet and the girls placed fourth.
The Colonels had three members of the boys team qualify for the state championships in Sean von Ranson, Dylan Holmes and Nico Conathan-Leach. Holmes qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place finish and von Ranson qualified for the state championships in the 100-meter dash by finishing in third place with a time of 12.10. Conathan-Leach qualified by winning the 3000-meter run with a time of 10:13.08.
Katherine Normandeau also qualified for the state championships in the 3000-meter run on Wednesday, taking second place in 11:19.78.
On the boys side, von Ranson also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.21. Brattleboro’s David Berkson-Harvey placed fifth in the event with a time of 25.36 and Waylund Walsh finished seventh for the Colonels with a time of 25.78. Bellows Falls' Tristan Boylan placed 10th with a time of 26.47.
Holmes came in fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.24. Bellows Falls' runners Colby Dearborn and Gavin Joy finished fifth and sixth with times of 12.35 and 12.36, respectively. Bellows Falls' Justin Draper also finished ninth in the event with a time of 12.46.
In the 400-meters, Brattleboro’s Jack Cady took first place with a time of 53.83. Bellows Falls' Gavin Joy came in second place with a time of 55.32. Brattleboro’s Trevor Gray placed fifth with a time of 57.76. Bellows Falls' Caleb Ghia and Dillan Reed took sixth and seventh place with times of 1:01.06 and 1:02.40, respectively. Brattleboro’s Michael Slade finished eighth with a time of 1:03.51 and Bellows Falls' Christopher Leary came in 10th with a time of 1:04.07. Leary also placed eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.24.
Brattleboro’s Willow Sharma and Slade placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1500-meter run with times of 5:05.40 and 5:06.50. Sharma also took fourth place in the 3000-meter run and Slade finished in fifth.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Brattleboro’s Trevor Gray took second with a time of 19.71 and Oliver Herrick (20.97) placed fifth. Dearborn, Leary and Boylan finished in seventh, eighth, and ninth place, respectively, with times of 21.47, 22.69, and 23.16.
Brattleboro’s 4x100 relay team of Berkson-Harvey, Cady, Jacob Girard and von Ranson took first place with a time of 46.68. The Colonels relay team of Teo Ogden, Dylan Holmes, Waylund Walsh and Josiah DeWolfe took sixth place with a time of 50.48.
Brattleboro also took the top spot in the 4x400-meter relay with the team of Grey, von Ranson, Walsh and Cady in a time of 3:51.05. The Bellows Falls team of Ghia, Leary, Joy and Draper took second place in 4:00.57.
In shot put, Bellows Falls' Riley Tuttle took first place, throwing for 11.83-meters. Tuttle also took fourth in discus with a throw of 25.51-meters. Girard took fourth and Berkson-Harvey took eighth, respectively, with throws of 10.75- and 8.99-meters.
In javelin, Girard took second place for the Colonels with a throw of 36.27 meters and Draper took seventh for the Terriers with a throw of 30.40-meters.
Bellows Falls' Tristan Boylan finished fifth in high jump (1.60). Dearborn finished seventh with 1.45-meters and the Colonels' Herrick finished in a four-way tie for eighth (1.40).
Brattleboro’s Jacob Amidon took sixth in pole valut with 1.83-meters.
Dearborn and Boylan finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in long jump with distances of 5.45- and 5.32-meters.
Conathan-Leach and Sharma finished third and fourth, respectively, in triple jump with distances of 8.72- and 8.44-meters. Bellows Falls' Jacob Stockman finished fifth with a distance of 7.69-meters.
For the women, Bellows Falls performed exceptionally well in javelin with Tela Harty taking first place (26.24), Eryn Ross second (26.21), Nola Sciacca fifth (23.40) and Laura Kamel sixth (23.10).
Kamel also picked up where she left off in discus, taking first place with a throw of 32.03 meters, 7.25-meters farther than White River Valley’s Eleanor Prestridge. Harty placed third in the event for the Terriers with a throw of 24.17-meters; Sciacca took seventh (22.16) and Ava LaRoss 10th (16.79).
The Colonels' Genevieve Redmond took second place in triple jump (9.21) and Bellows Falls' Hadley Gleim, who won the state championship in the event in indoor track over the winter, placed third (8.91). Brattleboro’s Meredith Lewis placed fifth (8.10).
In high jump, Kamel took third (1.35), while Redmond (1.30) and Teagan Thurber (1.30) took fifth and sixth for the Colonels.
Gleim took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 14.22 and LaRoss finished ninth in 14.49.
In the 200-meter dash, Brattleboro’s Carley Lonardo placed fifth in 30.58. Bellows Falls' Hannah Terry finished eighth in 32.23 and Brattleboro’s Priya Kitzmiller finished ninth in 32.33.
Brattleboro’s Redmond reached the podium with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 1:09.96. Bellows Falls' Ross, Terry, and Maisie Twohig finished in fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively, with times of 1:12.76, 1:13.10 and 1:21.86.
In the 1500-meter run, Brattleboro’s Normandeau and Tillie Farwell finished in second and third with times of 5:49.47 and 6:17.36, and Maeve Bald took eighth place in 6:55.08.
Bellows Falls' Harty placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in 18:55 and Brattleboro’s Thurber came in fourth place in 20.20. Bellows Falls' Gillian Robb finished in seventh place in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:12.30.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Brattleboro’s team of Elliana Galdamez, Kitzmiller, Lonardo, and Thurber finished in third place with a time of 58.34.
Bellows Falls' team of LaRoss, Ross, Terry and Sciacca finished first in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 5:02.26.
The Terriers had a good showing in shot put with Harty finishing third with a throw of 8.22-meters and Sciacca placing fifth with a 7.85-meter throw.
The Terriers did well in long jump also with Gleim taking third (4.16) and LaRoss fourth (3.95). Lonardo placed fifth in the event for the Colonels with a distance of 3.91-meters.
Meredith Lewis finished fifth for Brattleboro in pole vault (2.00).