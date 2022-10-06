BRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls varsity football team will be looking to win its 17th straight game, dating back to last season, when hosting Spaulding on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The defending state champions have already defeated the other top teams in Division 2 this season, including Mount Anthony Union, Brattleboro and North Country. The only real question in the Terriers' Week 6 matchup is, how many yards will they gain on the ground behind veteran offensive linemen Noah Simino, Ray Plummer, Dillan Perry, Peter Kamel and Jake Moore?
On Friday night at 7, winless Union-32 will have to deal with Brattleboro's air raid offense on Natowich Field. Is it possible to cover all of the purple and white's dangerous weapons? Devin Speno threw a couple of TD passes to Jackson Emery a week ago, he connected with Cam Frost for the game winner versus Colchester, and completed 10 passes (four for scores) to Tristan Evans in the season opener.
Week 6 Schedule
Friday night
Oxbow (2-3) at Milton (2-3), 6:30
Saint Albans (1-4) at Rutland (2-3), 7
Colchester (3-2) at Essex (3-2), 7
Saint Johnsbury (2-3) at Seawolves (0-4), 7
Middlebury (2-3) at Hartford (2-3), 7
Union-32 (0-5) at BRATTLEBORO (3-2), 7
North Country (4-1) at Fair Haven (3-2), 7
Fairfax/Lamoille (2-1) at Woodstock (3-2), 7
Saturday
Spaulding (1-4) at BELLOWS FALLS (5-0), 1
Burr and Burton (5-0) at CVU (4-0), 1
Mount Abraham (2-2) at Rice (3-2), 1
Missisquoi (0-5) at Mill River (4-1), 1
Poultney (0-4) at Otter Valley (2-3), 1
MAU (4-1) at Lyndon (2-2), 1
Windsor (5-0) at Springfield (2-3), 6