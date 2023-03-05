COLCHESTER — The Brattleboro Union High School bowling team captured its first ever state championship on Sunday, winning four games to two over Essex High School.

“(They were) elated. Pumped,” said Brattleboro bowling coach William Bassett. “To pull through is just elation. I don’t think the boys, and the team as a whole, could have been more excited and more happy. We have a lot of seniors. So, it’s their last time that they’re bowling competitively. It was total elation and excitement to pull it out.”

After waiting a day due to the snow storm to compete in the Division 1 state championship, top seed Brattleboro had a first-round bye.

The team opened with a lineup of Jacob Girard, Dorien Phillips, Kelton Mager, Tucker Sargent and Thomas Bell. Its first opponent in a best of seven games was Fair Haven. Brattleboro won the first three games, but Fair Haven fought back, winning the next two before Brattleboro won the sixth game, 203-179, to advance to the semifinals.

Three games into the semifinal round, Brattleboro trailed Burlington two games to one. After evening the score in the fourth game with a 185-131 win, Brattleboro won the next two games to advance to the finals.

“It was a team effort,” said Bassett. “When people were struggling, other people picked up. You can substitute at any point, so I used Charlie Forthofer a lot as my sub to pick up spares. A lot of my guys, my two handers, they struggle with spares, the ones in the corners. She picked up, I would say, eight to 10 spares for our guys that left a spare. She was our go-to person to get that single pin. She has very good precision with that single pin or two pins. She was huge.”

The final round of the tournament against Essex was not without some drama. Brattleboro won the first game in a best of seven 212-191. The following game, it was Essex’s turn, winning the second game 211-152.

Then the third game arrived. After 10 frames, the teams were deadlocked at 164 leading to a roll off. During a roll off, each team got to pick their two bowlers to reroll the ninth and tenth frame.

“We pulled through and won the roll off with Tucker (Sargent) in the ninth and Thomas (Bell) in the 10th, so that was huge,” said Bassett. “Tucker struck. Basically with those roll offs it totally changes your ability to score. You have to strike in order to guarantee a win. He struck in the ninth and then Thomas struck on his first.”

The win in the roll off gave Brattleboro a 2-1 advantage, but in the next game Essex edged Brattleboro 169-168 to even the contest.

After a closely contested game, Brattleboro responded, winning the fifth game 170-154 and sixth game 153-134 to take the state title

“I was happy we pulled through and won that last game. I don’t know if my heart could take anymore. It’s hard to express just how tight and tense these games are. They’re so competitive and they’re so back and forth and one bad ball or one really good strike can really be the difference,” said Bassett. “I’m just happy for them. I want to win, but I’m just pumped for them that they get to win and have a state championship, have a state title.”