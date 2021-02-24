BRATTLEBORO — After surviving a slow start, the Brattleboro boys varsity ice hockey team held on for a 3-2 victory at home versus Hartford on Wednesday.
Although tied after one period, Hartford had the better period with an 11-6 shots on goal advantage. It was their third straight game against the iron of the division. It was Brattleboro's toughest opponent to date.
Hartford misfired on two excellent opportunities on the power play early in the first period. They later couldn't capitalize on a couple of 2-on-1 entries in the Brattleboro end.
Scoreless until four minutes to go in the period, Brattleboro then lit the lamp to go up 1-0. Jack Pattison, from the top of the left circle, crossed the puck to Gavin Howard in the right side circle. He buried it to open the scoring.
In the last minute of the period, Hartford's Jacob Dwinell took a long pass from James McReynolds and beat a defenseman and the goalie to tie it up.
The Colonels stepped it up in the last two periods with better scoring chances, although the shots on goal were basically even. Pattison set up Howard with a pass from the corner for a great chance early in the second. Then there were two excellent looks on one power play and two tips on another. Later, the Colonels ran a strong penalty kill late in the second period as the game went 1-1 into the third.
At 14:03, Pattison put the Colonels up 2-1. Howard was applying pressure deep in the Hartford zone, retrieved the puck and passed it quickly out front for the finish.
Hartford again tied it up at 9:23 on the power play on a rebound.
Brattleboro scored the game winner on the power play at 3:42. Will Taggard passed to Gavin Howard behind the goal line and he fed Mason Foard in the slot for the burial.
BUHS goalie Darek Harvey stopped 27 Hartford shots on the evening.
In a scheduling change, Brattleboro (3-0) is now slated to host a very strong Harwood team Saturday in a late afternoon start.