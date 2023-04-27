SPRINGFIELD — The Brattleboro Union High School boys and Bellows Falls Union High School girls track and field teams won the Springfield High School Invitational on Wednesday.
The Bellows Falls girls had a dominant performance with a team score of 87, 20.5 points higher than Brattleboro, which came in second place out of a field of four teams that also included Springfield and Windsor. The Brattleboro boys edged out Springfield with a team score of 88-82.
The Terriers shined in the field events. Laura Kamel continued to dominate in discus, taking first place with a throw of 32.66-meters. Teammates Nola Sciacca (25.74-meters), who set a personal record in the event, and Tela Harty (21.20-meters) came in second and third, respectively. Harty also took first in shot put, throwing a personal best of 8.27-meters.
Kamel’s exceptional performance on the day was not limited to discus. She took first place in javelin with a throw of 29.34-meters and second place in high jump (1.30-meters).
“Laura Kamel set personal bests in both the javelin and the discus (96.3 feet and 107 feet and 1.75 inches),” said Bellows Falls coach Kim Lunna in an email. “She is also currently ranked number one in both events in Division 3.”
Teammate Eryn Ross also performed exceptionally well in those two events, placing third in javelin (23.14-meters) and high jump (1.25-meters). Sciacca came in fourth in javelin for the Terriers. Brattleboro also performed well in the high jump, with Genevieve Redmond taking first place (1.35-meters) and Teagan Thurber placing fourth (1.25-meters).
The Terriers’ Hadley Gleim also had a strong day, taking first in long jump (4.11-meters), second in triple jump (8.72-meters) and second in the 100-meter dash (13.82). Gleim was also part of the 4x100-relay team, along with teammates Aubrey Maxfield, Ava LaRoss and Harty, that took first place with a time of 55.64.
Maxfield also took third place in long jump and triple jump. Redmond won both of those events with a jump of 1.35-meters in high jump and 9.60-meters in triple jump. Thurber placed fourth for Brattleboro in high jump and Meredith Lewis placed fifth in triple jump. Brattleboro’s Carly Lonardo placed fourth (3.82-meters) in long jump.
Harty also won the 100-meter hurdles (18.73) for Bellows Falls.
In relays, Bellows Falls took second in the 4x400-meter relay with the team of LaRoss, Ross, Hannah Terry and Sciacca. Brattleboro took first in the 4x400-meter relay with the team Ava Whitney, Redmond, Elliana Galdamez and Katherine Normandeau, and second in the 4x100-meter behind the performances of Galdamez, Priya Kitzmiller, Teagan Thurber and Lonardo.
While Brattleboro did not have a top five finisher in the 100-meter dash, Kitzmiller, Lonardo, Galdamez and Thurber placed sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth for Brattleboro, respectively. In the 200-meter dash, Lonardo placed second and Sciacca came in third for Bellows Falls.
Whitney took first place in the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run for Brattleboro. Brattleboro also received good performances out of Redmond and Terry in the 400-meter dash with fourth and seventh place finishes. Ross took sixth place in the event for Bellows Falls.
Normandeau won both the 1500- and 3000-meter runs for Brattleboro. Bellows Falls performed well in the 1500-meter run also, with Gillan Robb taking second place (6:33.67) and Lilly Ware placing third (6:35.43)
On the boys side, Brattleboro performed exceptionally well in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Sean von Ranson won the 200-meter with a time of 23.91, and Dylan Holmes (24.83) and David Berkson-Harvey (25.18) came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event. In the 100-meter, von Ranson took third place (12.16) Holmes (12.31) fourth, Jack Cady (12.33) fifth and Berkson-Harvey (12.60) sixth.
Cady won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.04, and teammate Trevor Gray (57.18) came in third.
Nico Conathan-Leach won the 1500-meter run with a time of 5:02.12. Teammate Willow Sharma was close behind finishing in 5:03.00. and Jonas Ackerman-Hovis came in fifth with a time of 5:26.31. Sharma also took first in the 3000-meter run and Michael Slade (11:43.43) took second.
When it came to relays, Brattleboro outperformed the competition, taking first in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays and second in the 4x800-meter relay.
In the 4x100-meter relay, Berkson-Harvey, Cady, Jacob Girard and von Ranson finished two seconds faster (46.07) than the second place team of Bellows Falls, made up of Justin Draper, Gavin Joy, Brandon Keller and Colby Dearborn. Brattleboro also had a second team in the relay made up of Josiah DeWolfe, James, Burke, Stockton Woodruff and Waylund Walsh that came in third place.
The team of Walsh, von Ranson, Gray and Cady won the 4x400-meter relay. The Bellows Falls team of Caleb Ghia, Joy, Draper and Tristan Boylan took third with a time of 4:03.13.
In the 4x800 relay the team of Ackerman-Hovis, Conathan-Leach, Galen Fogarty and Sharma took second place with a time of 10:33.90.
In the field events, Girard came in second place in discus (31.52-meters) and javelin (36.78-meters).
Sharma took first in triple jump with a distance of 8.91-meters and Jacob Amidon came in third in pole vault.
The Bellows Falls track and field team placed fourth in Wednesday’s meet with a team score of 40.5 points, but they performed particularly well in the field events.
Ben Perry won discus with a throw of 32.91-meters and Riley Tuttle took second place in shot put (10.94-meters) and sixth place in discus (24.32-meters).
Colby Dearborn placed third in long jump with a distance of 5.68-meters. Teammates Boylan and Dillan Reed came in sixth and seventh in the event.
In high jump, Keller, Dearborn and Boylan came in fifth, sixth and seventh in the event, all with a height of 1.55-meters. Brattleboro’s Oliver Herrick came in eighth place (1.45-meters).
Joy came in first place for the Terriers in the 800-meter run (2:22.52); Keller won the 110-meter hurdles (17.44). Bellows Falls’ Christopher Leary took third in the 300-meter hurdles (51.23) and also took sixth place in the 110-meter hurdles.