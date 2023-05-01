BRATTELBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School boys and the Bellows Falls girls track and field teams won a tri-meet on Saturday at Brattleboro.
In the meet between Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Springfield, the Bellows Falls girls recorded a team score of 184 to earn the win. Brattleboro came in second with a team score of 105 and Springfield placed third with 82 points.
Bellows Falls turned in a dominant performance in the field events. In discus, Bellows Falls’ Laura Kamel continued her winning ways, taking first place with a throw of 107 feet, nine inches. Bellows Falls’ Nola Sciacca (80 feet, eight inches) and Tela Harty (74 feet, three inches) placed second and third in the event, and Brattleboro’s Maeve Bald (50 feet, two inches) and Luca Feusi (42 feet, three inches) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Bellows Falls also dominated in javelin, taking the top five spots. Kamel (79 feet, four inches) took first place followed by Sciacca, Eryn Ross, Harty and Aubrey Maxfield.
The Terriers also had seven athletes place in the top 10 in long jump. Hadley Gleim took the top spot with a distance of 13 feet, four inches. Maxfield (12 feet, one inch) and Ava LaRoss (11 feet, seven inches) took second and third, respectively. Brattleboro’s Carley Lonardo (11 feet, three inches) placed fourth. The Terriers’ Hannah Terry, Gillian Robb, Maisie Twohig and Beatrix Robb placed fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively. Brattleboro’s Jupiter Isham took 10th place in the event.
Gleim and Maxfield also took first place and second place, respectively, in triple jump, and Harty and Sciacca took first and second, respectively, in shot put.
Gleim and LaRoss also had good showings in the 100-meter dash. Gleim took first place with a time of 13.6 and LaRoss took third place (14.6).
Harty won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18 seconds, followed by Brattleboro’s Teagan Thurber (19.8). Brattleboro’s Bethany Traudt took fifth in the event.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the Bellows Falls team of Kamel, Sciacca, LaRoss and Ross took first place with a time of 57.9, and Brattleboro’s team of Thurber, Elliana Galdamez, Addison DeVault and Lonardo took second place (58.9).
Brattleboro had several strong performances throughout the day as well. Lonardo finished first in the 200-meter dash (30.5). Thurber (31.1) took third and Galdamez (32.4) fifth in the event.
In the 400-meter dash, Genevieve Redmond took first (1:09.04) and Lodja Piluski fourth (1:17.7). Ross took second place for Bellows Falls (1:13.8) and Terry fifth in the event.
Brattleboro’s Katherine Normandeau and Maeve Bald finished first and second respectively in the 1500-meter run and the 3000-meter run.
Lonardo, Piluski, Feusi, and Galdamez also finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh in the 100-meter dash, respectively.
On the boys side, Brattleboro scored 195.83 team points to defeat second place Springfield, with 145. Bellows Falls finished with a team score of 108.17.
Brattleboro’s Sean von Ranson took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.3 seconds. Dylan Holmes (11.8) came in third and David Berkson-Harvey earned a three-way tie with Bellows Falls Gavin Joy and Justin Draper at 12.1 seconds in the event.
Brattleboro also dominated in the 200-meter dash, with von Ranson (23.9) taking first place, Holmes (24.1) second, Berkson-Harvey (24.5) third and Trevor Gray (24.9) fourth.
Brattleboro’s Jack Cady won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.4 seconds. Joy came in second place in the event for the Terriers and Gray placed third.
In the 800-meter run, Brattleboro’s Rowan Chamberlin earned the top spot with a time of 2:28.0. Michael Slade (2:30.07) finished second and Galen Fogarty (2:43.7) fourth in the event.
Brattleboro’s Nico Conathan-Leach also had a good day, winning both the 1500-meter run (4:59) and the 3000-meter run (10:57.5). Teammate Willow Sharma was not far behind in those events, taking third in the 1500 and second place in the 3000. Slade also took third place for Brattleboro in the 3000-meter run.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Brattleboro’s Christopher Leary earned a second-place tie with Springfield’s Adam Sanborn with a time of 48.1. Oliver Herrick and Stockton Woodruff took fourth and fifth place, respectively, for Brattleboro in the event. Leary also took third place in the 110-meter hurdles.
Brattleboro won all three relays on the day. The team of Teo Ogden, Herrick, Holmes, and Waylund Walsh won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 46.2 seconds. The team of Caleb Ghia, Joy, Ben Perry and Draper (52.2) came in second place for the Terriers.
In the 4x400-meter relay the team of Cady, von Ranson, Grey and Walsh took first, and the team of Fogarty, Sharma, Slade and Conathan-Leach took first in the 4x800-meter relay.
In the field events, the Bellows Falls team had a good showing. Joy and Riley Tuttle took first and second place in shot put, respectively, with Brattleboro’s Jacob Girard coming in third place.
In discus, Perry took first place with a throw of 95 feet. Tuttle (90 feet, 11 inches) took second, Girard took fourth (85 feet, nine inches) and Cam Perry (68 feet, five inches) took fifth place.
Girard had an exceptional day in javelin, taking first place with a throw of 124 feet. Draper took fourth in the event.
Jacob Amidon was the sole participant in pole vault, taking the event with a distance of six feet for Brattleboro.
Colby Dearborn (16 feet, five inches) and Tristan Boylan (15 feet, five inches) took second and third place, respectively, for the Terriers in long jump. Dearborn and Boylan also took first and second place in triple jump with distances of 37 feet, 8.5 inches, and 35 feet, 2 inches, respectively.