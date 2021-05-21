Bellows Falls’ Max Hooke leaps over the hurdle in the Men’s 110m Hurdles during a track and field meeting at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Brattleboro’s Alina Secreat leads the Women’s 100 Meter during a track and field meeting at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Jack Burke takes a commanding lead during the Men’s 100 Meter during a track and field meeting at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Bellows Falls’ Logan Comstock throws a javelin during a track and field meeting at Bellows Falls Union High School on Friday, May 21, 2021.
WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro boys and Bellows Falls girls each placed first at Friday's track and field meet.
Magnus von Krusenstiern prevailed in the high jump, 400 and 800 to pace the Colonels. Finn LaMorder contributed with victories in the 200 and long jump.
Also winning for the BUHS boys were: Nolan Holmes (3000), Tenzin Mathes (1500), and the 4x400 relay team of Sam Freitas-Eagan, Stephen Haskins, Mathes and von Krusenstiern.
Tylar Stanley struck gold in the 300 hurdles, javelin and pole vault to lead the host Terriers. Owen LaRoss added wins in the shot put and discus, while Jack Burke (100), Max Hooke (110 hurdles) and Harrison Gleim (triple jump) were the team's other winners. Luke Parker-Jennings, Gleim, Stanley and Burke teamed up to win the 4x100.
For Twin Valley, Lucky Lucchesi was the runner-up in the 3000 and Aaron Soskin silvered in the 400.
Breanna Stockman was best in the javelin, discus and shot put to pace the champion BF girls. Maya Waryas (100 hurdles, 200) and Steph Ager (800, 1500) took two events apiece.
Brattleboro's Ava Whitney was victorious in the 400, high jump and long jump. Also reaching the middle of the podium were: Brattleboro's Alina Secrest (100), Brattleboro's Katherine Normandeau (3000), BF's Maggie Parker (300 hurdles), Brattleboro's Sylvie Normandeau (pole vault), and Brattleboro's Genevieve Redmond (triple jump).
The Colonel girls swept the relays. Caitlin Lonardo, Priya Kitzmiller, Sylvie Normandeau and Secrest won the 4x100, while Fiona Kidder, Montana Frehsee, Sylvie Normandeau and Redmond ran away in the 4x400.
Boys team scoring: Brattleboro 77 points, Bellows Falls 74 points, Twin Valley 13 points. Girls team scoring: Bellows Falls 95 points, Brattleboro 72 points.