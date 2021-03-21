Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

BURLINGTON — The top-seeded Rice boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 79-50 win over No. 8 Brattleboro in Friday's Division 1 quarterfinal.

Michel Ndayishimiye racked up 29 points to power the Green Knights (8-0). Sharif Sharif (14 points) and Judah Land (12 points) also reached double figures.

The Colonels, who knocked out BFA Saint Albans in round one, were up by as many as three points in the opening quarter. But the hosts would then go on a 19-2 run to take command.

Gabe Packard and Trinley Warren paced Brattleboro (5-6) with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Cam Frost played very well in the fourth quarter, as he came up with a steal, made a couple of free throws and set up a pair of Packard layups.

Greg Fitzgerald drilled three trifectas for BUHS and ended up with nine points.

Brattleboro scoring: Gabe Packard 17 points, Trinley Warren 10 points, Greg Fitzgerald 9 points, Tate Chamberlin 6 points, Spencer Lawrence 2 points, Sam Mattocks 2 points, Zinabu McNeice 2 points, Cam Frost 2 points.

Girls Basketball

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The sixth-seeded Twin Valley girls basketball team lost to No. 3 Mid-Vermont Christian 48-31 in Friday’s Division 4 quarterfinal.

Jayden Crawford scored a team-high dozen points for the Wildcats. Hannah Sullivan and Sadie Boyd added seven points each.

Twin Valley finishes with a 6-4 mark.

Bowling

BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School downed Randolph 4-1 in Saturday's quarterfinal matchup. The match scores were: 180-128, 185-156, 169-178, 197-169 and 199-180. The Colonels will face top-seeded South Burlington in Wednesday's semifinal at 4 p.m.