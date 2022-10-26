SAINT JOHNSBURY — The 10th-seeded Brattleboro boys soccer team fell to No. 7 Saint Johnsbury 4-1 in a Division 1 playoff game on Wednesday.
Jordy Allembert did the scoring for the Colonels, who won six games this season. Alex Baker made eight saves.
Jorge Trade, Gerardo Fernandez, Nick Reed and Aidan Brody did the damage for the host Hilltoppers. Keepers Fernando Gutierrez and Jonah Kalach combined for four stops.
Girls Soccer
RUTLAND — No. 12 Brattleboro was defeated by fifth-ranked Rutland 3-2 in Tuesday's opening round match.
"Brattleboro waged a very strong battle against a very good Rutland side," said BUHS coach Ron Svec, whose team wound up with a 2-13 mark.
Willow Romo tallied twice for the Colonels. Honora Walsh was tremendous in goal in her first varsity start, while Rose Stone shut down plenty of attacks in the back.
Bethany Solari, Anna Moser and Brooke Schaffer all found the back of the net for the Ravens.