BRATTLEBORO — Ben Brewer knew exactly what was going to happen.
With 33:18 left in Wednesday's varsity boys soccer match on Natowich Field, Ryder Sullivan received a pass from Emilio Ogden on the right side, cut back to free himself from his defender and smoked a shot just inside the right post.
"Emilio is really good at playing with his head up and he put it on Ryder's feet — just where he likes it," said Brewer, whose Brattleboro team beat Hartford 2-1. "I knew what was coming, having coached Ryder for so long. He usually dribbles in after cutting back, though."
Three minutes after Sullivan's highlight reel tally, Tate Chamberlin put away a rebound to give the Colonels a 2-0 lead. Adam Dufour scored for the Hurricanes, assisted by Joey Beggs, with 27:56 remaining.
"We were able to find a way to win," Brewer stated.
With backup goalie Alex Baker in net for BUHS, the Colonels outshot their foes 12-2. Tucker Sargent, Reed Sargent, Kelton Mager and Waylund Walsh all made a brilliant play in the back to keep the pressure off of their keeper.
The hosts passed the ball very well at times early on, with it moving from Zinabu McNeice to Magnus von Krusenstiern to Elias Gradinger and over to Tucker Sargent on one possession.
"Let's go Colonels!" could be heard from the bleachers as the rain fell during the second half.
Sullivan and McNeice each made a nice crossing pass, Ogden and Reed Sargent both missed upstairs on a free kick, and then came the play of the day.
Ogden passed ahead to Sullivan, who cut back to give himself time and then tucked a blistering shot just inside the right post. A rebound goal by Chamberlin three minutes later made it 2-0.
The Colonels (4-1-1) will host rival Mount Anthony Union on Saturday.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Ben Brewer, Jose Diego-Silva, Chris Brewer, Willie Lapinski, Jesse Jerome-Wren. Players — Paul McGillion, Tucker Sargent, Magnus von Krusenstiern, Kelton Mager, Ryder Sullivan, Reed Sargent, Riley Dionne, Max Naylor, Waylund Walsh, Kaidyn Jarvis, Elias Gradinger, Alex Baker, Tate Chamberlin, Sean von Ranson, Ozzie VanHendrick, Charlie Kinnersly, Linus Talbot, Orion Masterson, Jordy Allembert, Zinabu McNeice, Jackson Heller, Emilio Ogden.
Brattleboro boys hosted Hartford during a soccer match at Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.