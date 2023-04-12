BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse team will open the season with the most experienced team it has had in the last four or five seasons.
There are 46 students in the program this year, 26 of which head coach Chris Sawyer anticipates will be on the varsity roster. While the majority of the team will be comprised of players who are playing lacrosse for the second year, the team does have some three-year players.
The defense is expected to be one of the strengths of this year’s team. Seniors Eli Cohen and Devin Speno are both returning for their second season as is junior Sam Madow. Juniors Myles Belove and Ryan Young are back for their third season and sophomores Rowan Lonergan and Justin Packard Jr. are returning for their second campaign. Senior John Ryan will also be helping on defense.
“They’re athletic. They work hard on the defensive end. They take pride in their defense and we just need to develop the stick skills so we can get the ball out of our end,” said Sawyer. “That was probably our biggest weakness. Last year we played solid defense, but we couldn’t clear the ball. … This year that would be the one thing we hope to improve on.”
Last season the team also played a lot of zone coverage. This year the team will be focusing more on playing one-on-one defense to be able to pressure the ball more, Sawyer said.
Senior goalie Thad Sawyer was one of five players last year — along with current teammates Alex Baker, Riley Dionne and Cohen — to compete in the Vermont Rising Stars Lacrosse Game. Sawyer has worked on his game during the offseason and should be a strong member of the defense this season.
“I think he had a really solid year as a junior, but he’s put a lot of work in over the summer and I think he’s going to have a very good season for us,” Sawyer said. “I think that is a strength of the team.”
The team has about 10 players at midfield who have varying degrees of experience. Baker and Dionne are back. They are among the players that have three years of experience, along with fellow midfielders Noah Perusse and Cam Cruz.
Juniors Will Miskovich, Perusse, James Davies, Gabe Jeppesen-Belleci and Cruz are among the players that Sawyer said can play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
“They’re all fairly balanced and they all have something to offer and they complement each other. They can be tough on the defensive end, the offensive end … I think they can be a strong unit and they get up and down the field well.”
The team has other players in the midfield such as senior Darek Harvey, who was the BUHS ice hockey goalie, and will be competing in lacrosse for the first time this season. Sawyer is hopeful that he will be able to contribute as a defensive midfielder while learning the offensive skills. Jack Surette will also be used on the defensive end. Michael Thibault will be one of the midfielders who will take faceoffs for the team along with Alex Dick.
Junior Koby Sicard, who missed last season due to an ACL injury, is also returning this season.
“I think that’s a pretty good number of players that will fight for ground balls and just complement each other and develop together,” Sawyer said “We just have to put the pieces together in the right way.”
Junior Django Grace is in his third season and is one of the long stick midfielders whom Sawyer said can be an asset to the team. Lonergan may also see some time as a long stick midfielder.
One area the team is trying to develop this year is the attacker position, which is a little light, Sawyer said. The team currently has four attackers in Nate Domina, James Fagley, Dick and Will Pendlebury, but ideally Sawyer said the team would like to have six.
“Nate played attack as a ninth grader on the JV team. James and Alex Dick are moving from the midfield and Will Pendlebury also saw time on JV attack last year.”
Sawyer said he believes Fagley and Dick will be beneficial because they can get up and down the field easily and they will bring a toughness that can be useful at the position.
“We have not really been able to ride and pressure teams clearing game as much as we’d like and I think these players are going to do it. Over the past couple weeks, they’ve really developed a toughness and are willing to run through sticks and that’s been really encouraging and while we might have inexperience now I really think it will be a strong unit as we get to the middle of the season.”
The team opens its season against Burr & Burton Academy, which made the Division 1 finals the last three seasons of interscholastic play (minus the lost season due to COVID-19). Regardless of the opponent this season, Sawyer said the team will be focused on what they can control.
“Every day is the same to us. That’s the mindset we need to have. It needs to be about us. What can we do? We can chase ground balls. We can play hard. We can compete and let’s not get focused on who we’re playing, whether they are a great program or a struggling program. It really doesn’t matter. We just need to do what we do and things will take care of themselves.”
The team will be on the road at Burr & Burton for its season opener. The game begins at 4 p.m.