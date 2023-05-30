BRATTLEBORO — Playing against the undefeated Hartford Hurricanes under the lights at Natowich Field on Senior Night Friday, the Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse team played a competitive game, but was unable to come away with the win.
The Hurricanes broke a 4-4 fourth quarter tie, scoring three goals, to keep the undefeated regular season intact with a 7-4 win.
Will Miscovich got the scoring started for Brattleboro off a nifty pass in the crease by Cam Cruz to give Brattleboro the early lead.
Rowen Lonergan turned an Alex Baker pass into a goal and Baker later scored unassisted to give Brattleboro a 3-2 lead at the half.
Two Hartford goals coming out of halftime put the Hurricanes on top, 4-3.
Then Lonergan and Baker connected again, this time with Lonergan making a sharp pass to a cutting Baker, tying the game at 4-4.
Hartford broke the tie midway through the fourth quarter, before adding two more goals to complete the win. Despite the loss, Brattleboro competed hard and with purpose.
“We played some tough team defense tonight,” said Brattleboro head coach Chris Sawyer in an email. “The goalie made big stops and gave us a chance with 20 plus saves and we did a lot of nice things on the offensive side. We left it on the field tonight and although the scores don’t always show it, we’ve come a long way this season. We’re starting to build an identity and it’s nice to have a little more time with this group. We’re excited to get to the playoffs.”
With Friday being the last game at Natowich Field for the team’s six seniors, Sawyer said they are leaving the program stronger than when they joined it.
“After we lost 2020, we had to start over from scratch. Alex Baker, Riley Dionne and Thad Sawyer joined as sophomores, Eli Cohen and Devin Speno as juniors and JT Ryan this season,” Sawyer said. “Lacrosse-wise we’ll miss them, but as people, we’ll miss them even more. They’re really great kids.”
Brattleboro will travel to Burlington High School on Wednesday. The 5:30 p.m. game will be streamed on the NFHS Network.