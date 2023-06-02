BURLINGTON — The Brattleboro boys’ lacrosse team fell 13-4 in Thursday’s playdown game against No. 7 seeded Burlington High School.
Bratlleboro head coach Chris Sawyer said in an email that the teams traded goals in the opening minute of the game, with the Brattleboro goal scored by Cam Cruz, assisted by James Fagley. However, the Seahorses (7-8) answered with two more goals of their own that left Brattleboro (4-13) trailing for the remainder of the game.
With the first quarter drawing to a close, Burlington scored back-back goals and then scored again with three seconds left on the clock to take a 6-1 lead into the second quarter.
Burlington scored another goal in the second quarter, but with the score 7-1, Sawyer said the team finally settled down a bit and a Rowan Lonergan goal off an assist by Fagley closed the first half with Brattleboro trailing by five goals.
Opening the second half, Lonergan skipped a pass into the crease that found Fagley’s stick, which he was able to finish to make the score 7-3. The score provided Brattleboro with some momentum, but Sawyer said that’s as close as the team would come. The Seahorses took advantage of a couple extra-man opportunities before putting the game out of reach.
Brattleboro’s final goal of the season came off the stick of Alex Baker, the team’s leading goal scorer, who stuck a Will Miscovich pass into the back of the net.
“Today was a tough day. (It was) disappointing because it’s the end of the season and we wanted to continue playing,” said Sawyer. “We just didn’t put together the game that we wanted to have or needed to have to win a playoff game. Still, this team accomplished a lot this season and those coming back next year have helped establish something good that we can build on. We’re going to miss Baker, Riley Dionne, Thad Sawyer, Eli Cohen, Devin Speno and JT Ryan and wish that we could make one more run with them. They’re great kids who did a lot for us, so I hope that they had some fun along the way, and are leaving with good memories.”