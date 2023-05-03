BRATTLEBORO — Mental health, once a taboo topic, is something that has come to the forefront of society as a topic of discussion. Now more than ever it is addressed in the news and in sports, as a diverse cross section of people have struggled at some point in their lives and, at times, spoken out about it.
Over the last several months, Brattleboro Union High School boys lacrosse goalie Thad Sawyer has been working on an initiative to help those who may be some of the most affected: veterans and first responders. Friday will be the culmination of that effort as the lacrosse team will host a Salute to Service game, during which it will honor veterans and first responders prior to the game.
The ceremony, which will take place on Friday, is only a portion of what is involved in the effort. Over the last several months Sawyer, who has spearheaded the effort, has been working on a fundraising campaign in partnership with Front Line Foundations of North America, a non-profit organization based out of Bellows Falls. Front Line Foundations of North America is a five-day outpatient program that provides individual and group therapy to active, retired and prior law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, first responders, and military personnel/veterans, according to the organization’s website.
The goal was to raise $2,200. The number was significant Sawyer said because the statistic is that 22 veterans take their lives every day.
The fundraising efforts began by walking around downtown Brattleboro and handing out flyers letting people know about the effort and asking for donations, but gradually it began to evolve.
“We put it on our Instagram page. We sold T-shirts for about $25 I think. We made about $200 doing that and I guess I’d say about $250 just advertising it on Instagram,” Sawyer said. “Yesterday (Monday), actually, was the day we sent it out to businesses and I think we made $1,500 in the last two days.”
The effort received contributions earlier on as well. The Brattleboro Elks Lodge 1499 was one of the first places Sawyer said they approached about a month ago and they donated $1,499, the number of their lodge.
Several businesses from throughout the community have also greatly contributed, Sawyer said.
“A lot of companies in this town really stepped up to the plate to support us and we’ve went over $1,000 past our goal already,” Sawyer said. “So, there’s really been a lot of people in this town who have gotten behind us and supported us, which we’re incredibly grateful for.”
Sawyer had the idea for the game and the fundraising campaign in October, but it wasn’t until December that he began to move forward with it. Sawyer’s father, Brattleboro Athletic Director and boys lacrosse coach Chris Sawyer, has been coaching the team since Thad was very young. From an early age, Sawyer said he remembered members of the boys and girls lacrosse teams going house to house asking for donations for the Brattleboro based organization Home at Last, which provided housing and support services for homeless veterans. It was something that stuck with him and he wanted to put a similar effort in place.
After working with some local veterans in town, Sawyer said they decided to partner with Front Line Foundations of North America.
“We wanted to pick an organization who impacted our community specifically. We wanted to keep this money local,” said Sawyer. “I think what that does is it kind of shows, one it’s obviously veterans and first responders in our community. They’re the ones that are going to be getting help and we know that’s what’s happening.”
Sawyer said the response to the initiative and the level of support shown through the donations is important and conveys to veterans and first responders in the community that the community is behind them and people are there to help them if they are struggling and need support.
Another important goal for the team was to meet the fundraising goal prior to the game on Friday. While there will be a donation table at the game and additional money raised through concessions, the game and the ceremony beforehand are about something greater, Sawyer said.
“We want Friday night to be about raising awareness. … We’re not selling tickets. We’re not asking you to come and give us a lot of money. Really if you can come and spend five minutes to come honor some veterans even before the game and not even stay for the game, that’s great,” Sawyer said. “Friday night is really just (about) getting this community together and honoring the people who have already served us.”
All the members of the team have chosen a veteran or first responder that has made an impact on them. While some have chosen well know figures that have made an impact on them, there are several who have chosen people they personally know who have impacted their lives. As an example, Sawyer and teammate Devin Speno both chose to honor their grandfathers.
Over the past several weeks as game day has drawn closer, Sawyer said he noticed an increased level of excitement over the event among his teammates. Some of them texted him with additional ideas for the event and others texted saying they purchased t-shirts for members of their family.
When Friday night arrives, Sawyer said that he has one hope for the outcome of the event.
“I just hope people leave with an idea of all the things that we can do to help support our veterans and first responders because at the end of the day they’re the ones supporting us,” Sawyer said. “They’re the ones who are out there making differences in our lives that we can’t even see. So, I hope that Friday people can make some time to pay it back and if that works out I would be ecstatic.”
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with the game following immediately after.