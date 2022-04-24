RANDOLPH — The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team fought back from a one-goal deficit three different times before losing to Randolph 4-3 in double overtime on Saturday.
Wyatt Cudworth, Will Miskovich and Cam Cruz scored the equalizers for the Colonels. Miskovich assisted on his team's first tally, an interception by Alex Dick set up the second winner for BUHS that was set up by Devin Speno, and Jayson Singphom's on-ball pressure in the riding game created a turnover that Cruz made the hosts pay for.
"We improved this week in practice, and the players who were out there on the field for us today gave it everything that they had. A win would be great for morale but regardless, at the end of day, these games are building experiences, we need to learn from them, learn what goes into becoming a successful program and keep making progress," said Brattleboro coach Chris Sawyer, whose team fell to 0-3 on the season.
Goalie Thad Sawyer finished with double-digit saves for the third game in a row, Noah White was dominant at the face-off X, and Alex Baker had a strong groundball day.
The Colonels will travel to Stratton and rival MAU before playing at home for the first time this season, hosting Northampton, Mass., on April 30.
Brattleboro's JV and varsity rosters: Freshmen — Rowan Lonergan, Justin Packard, Will Pendlebury, Alex Dick, Zach Dzoglio, Nathaniel Domina, Mateo Lopez Course, Ryan Pierce. Sophomores — Cam Cruz, Wyatt Cudworth, James Davies, James Fagley, Django Grace, Emmett Hoyer, Gabe Jeppesen-Belleci, Sam Madow, Will Miskovich, Noah Perusse, Koby Sicard, Dylan Sparks, Achilles Barot, Myles Belove, Quinlan Forchion, Kaidyn Jarvis, Jack Surrette, Michael Thibault, Ryan Young. Juniors — Alex Baker, Eli Cohen, Josh Curtis, Riley Dionne, Thad Sawyer, Devin Speno. Seniors — Oskar Lehnartz, Aden McMahon, Brett Parson, Jayson Singphom, Noah White.