PHOTOS: BUHS boys basketball D-1 playoffs vs. BFA St. Albans

BRATTLEBORO — Four days after Greg Fitzgerald said his Colonels have as much talent as any other basketball team in the state, the purple and white did not disappoint.

Eighth-ranked Brattleboro knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc and beat No. 9 BFA Saint Albans 60-44 in Tuesday's Division 1 Tournament game.

Leading 24-18, the Colonels put together a 20-3 run in the third quarter to pull away. Fitzgerald splashed three NBA trifectas during the surge and Trinley Warren also connected from long range.

Greg Fitzgerald scored 19 points to lead the Colonels on Tuesday night.

Fitzgerald, who finished up with a game-high 19 points, blew by BFA's Tyson Pidgeon for an easy bucket and then made an acrobatic layup following a steal to seal it. Warren followed with 13 points for the winners, while Gabe Packard added a dime's worth.

The place was fairly quiet aside from the radio voices at midcourt and the occasional "De-fense" chant by the Brattleboro subs. 

With his team playing a 2-3 zone, Spencer Lawrence defended BFA's Case Ballard well on the high post as the hosts stole a 24-17 advantage in the first half. Brattleboro did plenty of damage in transition, with Warren hitting a 3 after a takeaway by Tate Chamberlin and Fitzgerald pulling up from the top of the arc on a break.

Packard began delivering in the paint about seven minutes in. The versatile center scored with a post move, put away a brilliant pass by Fitzgerald, finished on a drive, added two more in transition, and later attacked the rim once again.

Brattleboro's Gabe Packard goes up strong during a Division 1 playoff game against BFA Saint Albans.

Brattleboro's reserves were solid down the stretch. Calvin Gould made a pair of layups, Giorgi Chketani dropped a shot from in close, and Forrester Avard scored following a beautiful backdoor pass from Cam Frost.

The 5-5 Colonels will play at top-seeded Rice (7-0) in Friday's quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

Sam Mattocks looks for a way around BFA's Noah Earl.

Brattleboro scoring: Greg Fitzgerald 19 points, Trinley Warren 13 points, Gabe Packard 10 points, Spencer Lawrence 4 points, Calvin Gould 4 points, Sam Mattocks 3 points, Cam Frost 3 points, Forrester Avard 2 points, Giorgi Chketani 2 points.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

