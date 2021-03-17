Colonels' look on from the bench as Trinley Warren puts one up after a break away during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans in Brattleboro. Also pictured is Connor Leach from the Bobwhites.
PHOTOS: BUHS boys basketball D-1 playoffs vs. BFA St. Albans
The 8th ranked Colonels overcame the 9th ranked Bobwhites 60-44 during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game in Brattleboro.
The Colonels' Gabe Packard takes a shot during the first quarter of Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans. Pictured for St. Albans is #20, Noah Earl.
The Colonels' Gabe Packard takes a shot during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans.
Sam Mattocks looks for a way around BFA opponent, Noah Earl during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game in Brattleboro.
The Colonels' Cam Frost drives the ball through the BFA defense during Tuesday night's D-1 playff game in Brattleboro.
Colonels' look on from the bench as Trinley Warren puts one up after a break away during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans in Brattleboro. Also pictured is Connor Leach from the Bobwhites.
Forrester Avard takes a shot for the Colonels during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans in Brattleboro.
Gabe Packard maneuvers towards the net during Tuesday night's D-1 playff game against BFA St. Albans in Brattleboro. Pictured for the Bobwhites is Case Ballard.
Sam Mattocks of the Colonels and Connor Leach of the Bobwhites vie over possession during their D-1 playoff game Tuesday night in Brattleboro.
Greg Fitzgerald puts one up for the Colonels during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans. Fitzgerald scored 19 points towards their 60-44 win on their home court.
Greg Fitzgerald puts one up for the Colonels during Tuesday night's D-1 playoff game against BFA St. Albans. Fitzgerald scored 19 points towards their 60-44 win on their home court.
Brattleboro coach, Jason Coplan, reviews a play during a time out in the final quarter of the Colonels' successful playoff game against BFA St. Albans.
BRATTLEBORO — Four days after Greg Fitzgerald said his Colonels have as much talent as any other basketball team in the state, the purple and white did not disappoint.
Eighth-ranked Brattleboro knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc and beat No. 9 BFA Saint Albans 60-44 in Tuesday's Division 1 Tournament game.
Leading 24-18, the Colonels put together a 20-3 run in the third quarter to pull away. Fitzgerald splashed three NBA trifectas during the surge and Trinley Warren also connected from long range.
Fitzgerald, who finished up with a game-high 19 points, blew by BFA's Tyson Pidgeon for an easy bucket and then made an acrobatic layup following a steal to seal it. Warren followed with 13 points for the winners, while Gabe Packard added a dime's worth.
The place was fairly quiet aside from the radio voices at midcourt and the occasional "De-fense" chant by the Brattleboro subs.
With his team playing a 2-3 zone, Spencer Lawrence defended BFA's Case Ballard well on the high post as the hosts stole a 24-17 advantage in the first half. Brattleboro did plenty of damage in transition, with Warren hitting a 3 after a takeaway by Tate Chamberlin and Fitzgerald pulling up from the top of the arc on a break.
Packard began delivering in the paint about seven minutes in. The versatile center scored with a post move, put away a brilliant pass by Fitzgerald, finished on a drive, added two more in transition, and later attacked the rim once again.
Brattleboro's reserves were solid down the stretch. Calvin Gould made a pair of layups, Giorgi Chketani dropped a shot from in close, and Forrester Avard scored following a beautiful backdoor pass from Cam Frost.
The 5-5 Colonels will play at top-seeded Rice (7-0) in Friday's quarterfinal at 6 p.m.
