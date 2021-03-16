BRATTLEBORO — Four days after Greg Fitzgerald said his Colonels have as much talent as any other basketball team in the state, the purple and white did not disappoint.
Eighth-ranked Brattleboro knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc and beat No. 9 BFA Saint Albans 60-44 in Tuesday's Division 1 Tournament game.
Leading 24-18, the Colonels put together a 20-3 run in the third quarter to pull away. Fitzgerald splashed three trifectas during the surge and Trinley Warren also connected from long range.
Fitzgerald, who finished up with a game-high 19 points, blew by BFA's Tyson Pidgeon for an easy bucket and then made an acrobatic layup following a steal to seal it. Warren followed with 13 points for the winners, while Gabe Packard added a dime's worth.
With his team playing a 2-3 zone, Spencer Lawrence defended BFA's Case Ballard well on the high post as the hosts stole a 24-17 advantage in the first half. Brattleboro did plenty of damage in transition, with Warren hitting a 3 after a takeaway by Tate Chamberlin and Fitzgerald pulling up from the top of the arc on a break.
The 5-5 Colonels will play at top-seeded Rice (7-0) in Friday's quarterfinal at 6 p.m.
In the second game of the night at BUHS, the No. 11 Rice girls basketball team started on a 19-0 run and went on to beat sixth-seeded Brattleboro 58-21 in a Division 1 showdown.
Elyse MacDonough pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Green Knights. She drained a couple of triples and completed a pair of three-point plays, while also making three other layups and two more free throws.
The visitors spread the floor nicely, moved without the ball, and made several passes each trip. Rice ended up with 21 made layups, including a pretty reverse by Ava MacDonough late in the second quarter.
Reigning Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week Cadance Gilbert ended the early Rice surge with a putback and soon after went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. She pulled down a handful of offensive rebounds on the evening.
The play of the day for the Colonel girls occurred late in the first half. Madison Severance stole the ball and found Alyssa Grover, who skipped a pass from the right baseline over to Taylin Bauer for an easy basket.
Chloe Givens, who was the leading scorer for Brattleboro, racked up all seven of her points over the last 14 minutes. She drilled a 3 from the right wing, had a putback, and added a layup after a nice entry feed from Gilbert.
BUHS finished the season with a 4-4 mark.