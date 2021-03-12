BRATTLEBORO — After scoring a game-high 25 points in his team's regular season finale on Friday evening, Greg Fitzgerald had some advice for anyone who was about to fill out a Division 1 boys basketball tournament bracket.
"We could surprise some people," said the confident shooting guard, whose Colonels are 4-5 and ranked 10th in the standings. "We have as much talent as any team in the state."
Fitzgerald was one of four Brattleboro seniors honored prior to a 63-37 rout of rival Mount Anthony Union. Trinley Warren, Gabe Packard and Spencer Lawrence were the others.
"It means everything," responded Lawrence, when asked what beating the Patriots on Senior Night meant to him.
With the Colonels playing a 1-3-1 zone, Lawrence and Packard took turns in the middle battling with Gavin Johnson. The powerful MAU center, who paced his team with 10 points, had everyone's attention when he just missed a tomahawk dunk.
"Our goal coming in was to shut Gavin down," explained Packard, who finished the contest with 11 points.
With the hosts leading 7-5, Brattleboro's 12th graders took turns scoring their team's next four baskets. Lawrence delivered in the paint, Packard drilled a 3 from up top, Warren scored in transition, and then Fitzgerald swished a pullup jumper from the free throw line.
"Aside from a playoff game, this is the one that means the most to us," Warren noted.
A rejection by Packard that turned into a Cam Frost layup was the defensive highlight for the winners. Sam Mattocks and Tate Chamberlin each had a couple of steals as the purple and white opened up a 34-22 advantage in the third quarter.
Brattleboro eventually went on a backbreaking 18-0 run. Fitzgerald scored with a runner, hit a 3 in transition, made two layups and buried three free throws in that span. Packard kissed home a 12-footer, Chamberlin converted in the paint, and Frost went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe to put it out of reach.
The Colonels are now 3-1 at home this season, including victories over Woodstock, Burr and Burton, and the rival Patriots (4-4).
Brattleboro scoring: Greg Fitzgerald 25 points, Gabe Packard 11, Tate Chamberlin 8, Cam Frost 5, Trinley Warren 4, Giorgi Chketiani 4, Forrester Avard 3, Spencer Lawrence 2, Sam Mattocks 1.
Kelly Fletcher's photos: https://mng-nenivt.smugmug.com/BUHS-boys-basketball-vs-MAU-031221/