BRATTLEBORO — In likely the match of the season, the Brattleboro boys tennis team closed out the season with a W, winning 6-1 over Hartford at home on Monday.
Coming into the match, Hartford only played three singles matches and one pair of doubles, forfeiting three matches and putting Brattleboro one match win away from the victory on the day.
It was Nate Kim who picked up the deciding match in No. 1 singles, defeated Nikki Tsouknakis in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
“That’s Hartford’s normal … No. 2 singles player, so I think Nate had a lot of confidence going in,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer. “I think he was able to work on some things that he might not normally be able to in an intense competitive match. He served and volleyed more. (He tried) different types of kick serves and slice serves that he may not be able to do frequently and he just took care of business.”
Eben Wagner turned in an excellent performance, winning his match at No. 2 singles, picking up the 6-2, 6-1 win over Hartford’s Rowan Irvine.
“Eben had good points,” said Brewer. “He won 6-2, 6-1, so he dominated. The kid he played was a lefty so it’s always kind of difficult playing against lefties because (they have) a different spin, but he took care of business.”
The most competitive match of the day though was played by Brattleboro’s Zane Rizvi who was playing in his first varsity match in No. 3 singles. Going up against Hartford’s Jacob Helms, Rizvi won the first set 6-4.
In the second set, Rizvi was down four games to three, but won two straight to take the 5-4 advantage and one game away from winning the match.
In the next game, Rizvi hit a shot down the line to tie the game 30-30. A long shot by Helms that sailed out of bounds made it 40-30, setting up match point for Rizvi. However, Helms won the point for a deuce and took the next point to tie the second set 5-5. Helms won the next game to go up 6-5.
The next game was a battle. Tied at 15, Helms hit a shot that fell just inside the line to take the 30-15 lead. A shot out of bounds by Helms tied the game 30-30. Helms won the next point, but a double fault on the next serve brought it to deuce before Helms picked up the win on a shot that went out of bounds to force the tiebreaker.
At the beginning of the tiebreaker, Rizvi and Helms matched each other point for point until a double fault gave Helms the 5-3 advantage. The margin widened to 9-5, but then Rizvi began to come back. A double fault by Helms made it 9-6. An attempt by Helms to return a shot hit the net, making it 9-7 before he was able to secure the win on the next point.
“That will be his second win this season. His only other win came against MSJ (Mount St. Joseph Academy). He worked really hard. He is exhausted, as he keeps telling me,” said Hartford head coach Alex Keeley. “For him to have that win towards the end, especially when he had to fight that hard for it, it’s nice to see. It really is.”
Prior to Monday’s match, Brewer said that Rizvi had only played in some exhibition matches throughout the year.
“This was his first official match and he went out and he battled and did the best that he could and that’s all I ask. He’s been itching to play a match all season and I told him he’d get in to one at least if not more,” said Brewer. “He went out there and competed. … I think he loves tennis. I think he wants to be out here everyday and improve, so hopefully just being able to see some actual match action … can be uplifting, win or lose.”
The other close match of the day came in doubles. Will Drummey and Wyatt Cudworth defeated Jonah Libers and Arlo Philips 6-3 in the first set, but in the second set Libers and Philips pushed Drummey and Cudworth a little until the pair secured the 7-5 win.
“That was the first time they played together as a team and usually they don’t play doubles, I would say, in practice. They usually play more singles matches against each other,” Brewer said. “They went out there, they had good volleys, they went to net a lot and it looked like they were … so it was fun to watch.”