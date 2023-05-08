BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School boys tennis team defeated Mount Anthony 7-0 on Friday.
“Coming into this one, the guys had really worked hard in practice this week and were hungry to get back to winning ways after a tough couple of weeks,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer.
Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim had an impressive performance in No. 1 singles against Pol Cuadros, winning the match 6-1, 6-0.
Dorian Paquette, who is normally part of Brattleboro’s No. 1 doubles team, was in the No. 5 singles spot on Friday and picked up the 6-4, 6-2 win over MAU’s Ben Roche.
“Dorian has expressed wanting to have the ball on his racket in the final moments of the match. In doubles this may or may not happen due to having a partner. So, he played some singles this past week in practice and did not disappoint today,” said Brewer.
Brattleboro’s Thomas Hyde defeated Micah Whitmine 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Tucker Hessel and Javi Hernandez defeated Jackson Paquin and Levi Bonnett 6-1, 7-6 to put Brattleboro one win away from taking the match.
Ben Berg solidified Brattleboro’s victory with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles over Sam Kobik.
Brewer said the matches of the day for Brattleboro came in No. 1 doubles and No. 4 singles.
“Our team of Mark Richards and Jackson Pals have a great relationship off the court so their chemistry on the court was seamless. Mark normally plays singles for us. (He) didn’t feel completely comfortable with doubles in practice but it’s important for these kids to experience both singles and doubles. So with Mark’s quality hitting and Jackson’s ever improving ability, they were able to come together and earn a 6-3 6-3 victory,” said Brewer.
The win over Sergi Foster and Soanma Tellada was Pals’ first high school tennis win, Brewer said.
While the match was already decided, Brattleboro’s Eben Wagner turned in an incredible performance in No. 4 singles against MAU’s Javi Campos.
“Eben Wagner had been itching to get a gritty, competitive win while playing at a higher level and that is exactly what he did.”
Campos won the first set 6-3. However, Wagner battled back in the second set.
Brewer said Wagner was hitting drop shots, full extension backhand volleys for winners, hitting on the run and also hitting full extension forehands up the line for winners on his way to taking the set 6-3.
“Everything was working for him in set two,” said Brewer. ”Going into the tie breaker he had momentum. However, he went down early 1-4. He battled back to tie it at 4-4, and never looked back, winning six out of the next nine points for the 10-7 super breaker victory.”
Brattleboro moved to 2-3 on the season with the win, while Mount Anthony dropped to 0-3. The team will host Burr & Burton Academy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.