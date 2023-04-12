BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School (BUHS) boys tennis team picked up its first victory of the season over rival Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU) on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles player Nathan Kim got the team off on the right foot with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“He sets the tone for us, day in, day out,” said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer in an email. “This year, he’s put on some muscle and is hitting the ball harder, cleaner, and more confidently then I’ve seen.”
Kim was not the only player to have a flawless day. Teammate and No. 4 singles player Thomas Hyde also turned in a dominant 6-0, 6-0 performance for Brattleboro, Brewer said.
“Thomas has worked incredibly hard over the last two and a half years. He views himself as our second-best player, so I think being at the No. 4 singles lit a bit of a fire within him yesterday. He came out with focus and intensity and it showed. (I’m) super proud of him and I think it will be continued the rest of the season.”
Kim and Hyde were followed closely by No. 3 singles player Ben Berg who won his match 6-2, 6-2. Berg’s win put the team up 3-0 in a best of seven, but Brewer said having coached for several years there was still a sense of trepidation.
Enter Eben Wagner.
Wagner picked up the 6-4, 6-3 win in a competitive match in the No. 2 singles spot to secure the match for Brattleboro.
“Eben has improved the most in the past year. He worked tirelessly through the late spring, summer, and fall to improve. He’s always showed promise, but now he’s playing with confidence and he ended up sliding into the number two singles spot for match one.”
One of the closest matches of the day came in No. 5 singles, in which freshman Mark Richard won the match in an 11-9 super breaker. Richard won the first set 6-3, but dropped the second set 3-6 leading to the 10-point tiebreaker. Both players battled and Richard fought off two match points to come away with the victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of Dorian Paquette and Tucker Sargent ended in a similar fashion with Paquette and Sargent coming back from a 1-6 deficit to win a 10-point super breaker 10-7.
“This team is a bit of experience with some young talent. Dorian always reminds me that he is 5-0 in his varsity career, so I have the upmost confidence in him leading the number 1 doubles team,” Brewer said. “Tucker is super young, and raw, but has so much potential and hits some crazy impressive shots.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Pals and Wyatt Cudworth came up short in a competitive match 4-6, 4-6.
“Both these guys have very little experience. Wyatt maybe three total months ever and Jackson even less with three weeks of tennis experience. So, the fact that they’ve carved out a role in our lineup speaks volumes with how hard they work.”