BRATTLEBORO — Two weeks after a storm that dumped close to three feet in some areas and left numerous people without power for extended periods of time, the Brattleboro Union High School boy’s tennis team was able to practice outside for the first time this season. It was the first time that head coach Ben Brewer was able to see the members of this year’s team play and assess their skills.
Last year, the team graduated seven seniors, six of whom played a lot for the team. Coming into this season, there are 13 members of the team, which provides the team with some flexibility when it comes to substituting players. However, this year’s team is young. There are no seniors on the team. There are seven juniors, five of whom Brewer said played at least half the matches, if not more, last season.
“We have the luxury of having a really, really high-level player at our number one singles player. Nathan Kim,” said Brewer. “He’s currently the number two ranked player in the state and his ceiling is very, very high with how good he could be and he’s already so good. As a coach that’s a nice luxury to have.”
Last year, the team had two playoff matches, one of which took place at home. In addition to Kim, two of the other returning players that competed in the playoffs last year and regularly throughout the season were Thomas Hyde and Ben Berg.
“It’s nice to have a couple other experienced match players coming back and I know they’re ready to step up as leaders and as upper classmen this year,” Brewer said. “Then the other two juniors that played a decent amount last year are Eben Wagner and Dorian Paquette. So those are the five guys that played a good amount of tennis last year.”
That leaves four spots that the team needs to fill out of the remaining players. Out of the remaining players, there a couple, such as freshmen Mark Richards and Tucker Hessel, who Brewer said he has some familiarity with because he had worked with them previously.
“I don’t know if he’s ever played competitive tennis before, but you can tell his footwork is good and his forehand and backhand are good,” Brewer said of Richards. “I’ll expect him to probably step into a role right away in the lineup.”
There are also four or five other players that Brewer said he will be evaluating daily to see how and where the best place on the team for them may be.
Juniors Wyatt Cudworth and Will Drummey, sophomore Jackson Pals, and freshmen Zane Rizvi, Dasheill Moyse, Elias Frazer-Olsen round out the roster.
Another factor that Brewer said he will have to take into consideration is strategy. Last year, Hyde and Berg competed as a doubles team. Vermont rules prohibit players from competing in both a doubles match and a singles match. As a result, Brewer said he will have to make the decision of whether or not to play some of his more experienced players, such as Hyde and Berg, as a doubles team in some matches or play them in singles matches.
The team has a scrimmage against Keene scheduled for next Monday, which will make this week telling.
“This next week will be definitely important for me to evaluate all the players,” said Brewer.
Brewer continued to say that there may be some kids that he sees this week that have potential to probably play in the team’s opening matches and he will be watching them more closely and giving them more prep work in order them to be ready for the scrimmage on Monday.
Outside of Kim in the No. 1 singles position, Brewer said it is an open competition for all the other players on the team to secure a spot either in singles or as part of a doubles team. Even if one of the players does make the doubles team, Brewer said it does not mean they will not have the opportunity to play in singles matches throughout the year as he plans to rotate doubles players.
The team will start their season with a home match against rival Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU) on Tuesday, April 11. Two days later, they will travel to Manchester to face Burr & Burton Academy, which Brewer expects to be a good match.
“Burr & Burton has the number one ranked player in the state and we’ve battled with them every year,” Brewer said. “So, I’m sure that will be a test for us.”
Another significant match will come on Saturday, April 29, when the team will face St. Johnsbury Academy who defeated Burlington 5-2 to claim the Division 1 state championship last year.
“It’s always interesting because St. J was the state champion last year and it’s a boarding school so a lot of the players they have are from other countries and they’re high level players. So, it’s always a test when we play them to see where we stack up,” Brewer said.
Last year, Brattleboro lost to Burlington in the quarterfinals 6-1 after sweeping Rutland 7-0 in playdowns. The match against Rutland was the first time that Brewer said the team had a home match in his four years as the coach. After the loss to Burlington, which Brewer said were all close matches, he realized there was room from improvement.
With the turnover from last season, Brewer said returning to the playoffs is going to be a “day in and day out process.” While he said this year’s team won’t be as deep as last year’s, there will be one thing that he is looking for from this year’s squad.
“My hope is that the guys that are coming in that are new can learn day in and day out and use the matches as experience, whether they win the match or lose the match, and have it just help build their match experience, and that match toughness, and their mental capacity,” Brewer said.