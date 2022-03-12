BURLINGTON — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys’ basketball team topped Rutland 58-44 to win the 1993 Division 1 state title.
“This is the happiest moment of my professional life,” said BUHS coach Bob Bashford after the contest.
Sjoerd de Jong scored a game-high 16 points to lead the way. Trevor Golding and Chris Costello followed with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Also on that squad were: manager Tom Finnell, assistant coach Steve “Hummer” Holmes, and players Cory Frehsee, Shane McClelland, Drew Kacik, Ben Mousel, Greg Pancake, Josh Norse, Carl Anderson, Mark Speno, Alex Findlay and Tim McClelland.