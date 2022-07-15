BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro boys varsity basketball coach Jason Coplan knows the importance developmental camps bring to basketball players, having attended clinics run by basketball royalty such as former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. He also knows what it takes to win.
Coplan was a member of the first Brattleboro boys basketball championship team in 1986.
Now he is once again bringing a basketball camp to town. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, Coplan will hold a free basketball camp for boys and girls grades second through ninth at the Brattleboro Union High School gym from 9 a.m. until noon.
The camp will focus on skill development while also teaching the fundamentals of the game.
To register, visit the camp website hoopscamp.net.