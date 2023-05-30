BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boy’s tennis team’s season came to an end Tuesday against Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) in a contest that was a lot closer than the 6-1 score.
Coming of his win in the Vermont State Individual Tournament over the weekend, No. 1 singles player Nathan Kim provided the only win for Brattleboro (7-6) defeating Oscar Anderson 6-2, 6-2 to even the collective team score at that point 1-1 following a loss at No. 3 singles by Eben Wagner 6-0, 6-2 to CVU’s Jacob Graham.
Kim lost the first couple of games to start the second set. In the third game, Kim and Anderson played to deuce. On the next point, Anderson’s return shot went out of bounds to earn Kim the win.
The next game, the pair tied the score twice at 15-15 and 30-30 before Anderson was unable to reach a low shot that gave Kim the 40-30 advantage. On the next shot, Anderson’s return shot hit net to even the match 2-2.
Then Kim began to find a rhythm. He won the next two games without Anderson scoring a point and only allowed Anderson to score one point in the seventh game to take the 5-2 advantage.
“(The) first set I was just double faulting a lot so I was just trying to spin serves in, just get them in play to start the point, keep the rallies long and wait for him to miss because my put away shots weren’t working that great,” said Kim of his approach to the second set.
Kim was up by as much as 40-15 in the eighth game. A shot by Kim that hit the net cut the lead to 40-30 before Kim sealed the victory on the next point when Anderson’s shot hit the net.
“I think the cool thing for Nate is that it was his first match since he won the state championship for the individual tournament and he had to play a player … that got a lot of balls back and made him work hard for it,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer. “That kid gave him a battle and that kid’s only a sophomore, so he’ll be back next year.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Tucker Hessel and Wyatt Cudworth lost 6-4, 6-0 to Kyle Krieger and Rusty Zia to put CVU (8-6-1) up 2-1.
Dorian Paquette and Mark Richards lost a highly competitive match against Fernando Teseca and Zach Vincent in No. 1 doubles 6-3, 7-5 that was not far from going to a tie breaker.
“That was probably the best match I’ve seen them play all season long together and they had chances in the first set to win and they were right there 5-7. I think they were up 5-4 in the second set,” said Brewer. “They played the right way. They were both trying to get to the net together, put away their volleys and not play so robotic where it’s one guy up, one guy back the whole time. So, they really played doubles the right way and even though they lost that’s the best I’ve seen them play.”
CVU head coach Frank Babbott said he believed that the size and experience of Teseca and Vincent, both seniors, were the deciding factors in CVU picking up the win in that match.
“The seniors are doing more doubles so they’re just a little bigger, a little stronger and at some point, that makes a difference; more in doubles than singles. That’s what I think,” said Babbott. “There’s a little physical strength … and there’s two years more life experience, so just in general (they’re) more comfortable and on a match that’s 6-3, 6-4 that’s what it looks like.”
In the match of the afternoon, which also turned out to be the deciding match, Brattleboro’s Jackson Pals dropped a heartbreaker to Silas Cohen in a tiebreaker in No. 5 singles.
After losing the first set 6-1, Pals battled back to take the second set 6-3 to force the tiebreaker.
Brewer said he believed that Pals, who just began playing tennis this season, realized that Cohen had a good forehand and he needed to avoid setting him up to use that shot. In the second set, Brewer said Pals realized that if he could get the ball deep and force Cohen to go to his backhand, it would help dictate the points and put him in a better position to get the put away shots and win the set and that a tiebreaker could go either way.
“For an inexperienced player like Jackson, he battled really hard, fought off I think three match points, or four match points, and that could have gone either way. He ended up losing 11-13 in a tiebreaker and you only play to 10. So, he went for more points,” said Brewer. “For that match specifically, for a kid that has not played a lot of tennis in his life, to battle like that … just goes to show he’s an athlete. He’s a competitor and he’s learned a lot, so that’s exciting for me.”
The 13-11 loss in the tiebreaker sealed the victory for CVU.
A short time later, Ben Berg fell in another competitive match on the day to Nolan Stadage who won the No. 4 singles matchup 6-1, 5-7.
Ziggy Babbot defeated Thomas Hyde 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles to give CVU the 6-1 victory.
Though the team fell in the playoffs this year, Brewer said he was encouraged by the way the team played.
“I think the moral of our season is all these guys are so close and if they can just play more matches this offseason and develop a little bit of match toughness and learn how to win some of these tight matches than come next year some of these losses will turn into wins,” Brewer said.