BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro dugout erupted in cheers as Kayli Speno crossed home plate during Tuesday’s game against Monadnock High School on Senior Day.
Up until that moment in the bottom of the fourth inning, Monadnock had been the one doing the scoring; being aggressive on the base paths to get into scoring position and keeping Brattleboro (1-13) off the board while building a 12-run lead.
“I’m very proud of how they executed. They all went out and did their jobs, (which) is something we’ve been preaching to them all season and today they were focused and ready to go,” said Monadnock head coach Chad Beede. “They were excited to play today, so it was very nice to see as a coach.”
The fourth inning began with Speno working a one out walk and advancing to second off a single from Bri Brooks. Then, with runners on first and second, Kaleigh Severance hit a single to center that allowed Speno to score Brattleboro’s only run of the game.
Going into the inning, Brattleboro head coach Erin Cooke said she told the team to approach the game as if the score were 0-0 and take things step by step.
“We (were) going to get our opportunity and try to capitalize in that moment and we did,” said Cooke. “We’ve been strong at moments offensively and I thought today when our opportunity came we took it. So, I thought that was awesome.”
Brooks and Severance advanced to second and third a few moments later and Jasmine Thibault walked to load the bases with one out, but Brattleboro was unable to put more runs on the board.
The Huskies (6-10) tacked on another run in the top of the fifth inning to make it 13-1, which would prove to be the game’s final score.
Senior Marina Wilson started in the circle for Brattleboro, but was lifted in the top of the fourth and replaced by Thibault who pitched the remainder of the game.
Monadnock's Ari Drouin pitched a complete game for the Huskies.
Coming into the day, the team honored the two seniors, Wilson and Mariah Fellows who Cooke said both seemed to approach the day differently.
“The team was very supportive of the both of them. Marina, she was a little emotional. I think that she saw it as this was the last time she’s going to play and Mariah tried to hide it a little bit, but you could tell they were a little emotional,” said Cooke. “We definitely tried to keep it light hearted and very easy going for them.”
The team used plastic cups wedged into the backstop to create Wilson’s number eight and Fellows number nine and also hung posters of the two near the dugout.
A fair number of spectators surrounded Sawyer Field. Cooke said some of the middle school students attended the game and sat in the bleachers behind the back stop to cheer the team on.
“They were really supportive and they were sitting in the bleachers being loud and it was awesome,” Cooke said. “We have great friends and great family that come through for us all the time and they’re very supportive of the girls.”
Brattleboro will be on the road on Thursday to play Pioneer Valley Regional. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.