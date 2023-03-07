BURLINGTON — The No. 6 Brattleboro Union High School boys basketball team fell in the semifinal round of the Division 1 playoffs to No. 2 Rice Memorial, 76-49 on Monday night.
Rice (18-3) jumped out to an early lead, going on an 11-0 run. Brattleboro (14-9) stayed with Rice for the rest of the first half, cutting the lead to under 10 points five times in the first quarter.
“Several times we had the game within 10 points and could not get momentum enough to make it closer,” said Brattleboro coach Jason Coplan. “Rice answered with made shots and the score at the final was not indicative of how close a game it was.”
Brattleboro cut the lead to 10 points with 44 seconds left in the second quarter before ending the half trailing 42-29.
Paul McGillion helped lead the Colonels, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the first half.
Cam Frost, who ended the game with seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, started the second half with a layup to cut Rice’s lead to 11 points.
Going into the final frame, Rice held a 53-39 advantage. McGillion scored on a second chance layup to cut the lead to 12.
After that, Rice went on a 10-2 run to open up a 20-point lead. Brattleboro was able to cut the lead 64-17 before Rice went on a 12-2 run to finish the game.
Rice’s win was spurred by Drew Bessette, who posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead all scorers. Adam Bilodeau was close behind Bassette, scoring 21 points for the Green Knights. Owen Eaton added 10 points and Daniel Bogre had a solid game with seven points and five assists.
McGillion led Brattleboro, falling just shy of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. He also had one assist and two steals in the contest.
Tate Chamberlin was Brattleboro’s second leading scorer, putting up 15 points, five rebounds, 1 assist and a steal in the semifinal game.
“The kids played hard like they have all year long and I’m really proud of this team to make it to the Final Four,” said Coplan. “It was an enjoyable group to be around day in and day out. No one put themselves above the rest and everyone contributed to make this season successful.”