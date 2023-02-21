BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Boys Hockey team fell to Rutland 4-2 on Monday night.
Rutland scored three third period goals to to secure the win.
Evan Wright scored shorthanded, unassisted and Alex Dick scored on a power play assisted by Rowan Lonergan and Will Miskovich.
Anders Lowkes, Colin Rider, and Aiden Good all scored goals for Rutland on the power play. William Alexander scored on an empty net.
Brattleboro is 5-13-1 with the loss. Their last game of the regular season is tomorrow at Woodstock Union High/Middle School. The game begins at 6:40 p.m.