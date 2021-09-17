Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

NEWPORT — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team leveled winless North Country 34-0 on Friday evening.

Devin Speno fired three touchdown passes for the winners. The junior quarterback threw a pair of TD strikes to Aaron Petrie and also connected with Tristan Evans for six.

Cam Frost and Noah Perusse each had a run to the house. Reed Sargent added a couple of extra points, and Brattleboro's defense chipped in with a safety.

The 2-1 Colonels will host rival Mount Anthony Union on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.