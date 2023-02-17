BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School girls basketball team beat Burr and Burton Academy 36-32 in a Southern Vermont League game on Thursday night, the final game of the regular season.
The Colonel girls played very good defense throughout, according to coach Chris Worden, holding BBA to 13 points in the first half.
"We were able to get some key baskets in the second half, including a big 3-pointer by Kaitlyn Pattison to maintain our lead," said Worden. "We also shot much better from the free throw line (8-for-14) in the fourth quarter, which also helped us in the end."
Reese Croutworst led Brattleboro with 13 points and played excellent defense on BBA's point guard, Navaeh Camp, who led BBA with 13 points. Pattison had 8 points and Montana Frehsee added 6 for Brattleboro (6-14).
It was also Senior Night in Brattleboro, as the Colonel girls honored their lone senior, Emily Worden, who was recognized for her four-year commitment to the basketball program and her dedication to her teams.
The girls next have a "playdown" game Tuesday or Wednesday at a place and time to be determined.
"We will be on the road for our first game and hopefully all of the good things we have been doing lately will carry over," Worden said.
The Brattleboro boys lost on the road at Rutland Thursday night, 58-34. The Colonels hung around for much of the opening half and went into the break down by nine, before Rutland upped its lead to 15 going into the fourth.
Senior Paul McGillion, a 6-foot-8 center, was the lone Brattleboro player in double figures with 15 points, along with eight rebounds. John Haskins followed him with eight points. Eli Pockette, honored on Senior Night at Keefe Gymnasium, led Rutland with 16 points, and Braeden Elnicki had 13.
The Colonels next play at Mount Anthony Union on Monday in Bennington, a rematch of the overtime thriller won by Brattleboro earlier this month.
Brattleboro hosts Burr & Burton during a girls' basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.