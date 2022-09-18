WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls cross-country team won Friday's meet at Bellows Falls.
Ava Whitney finished first in a time of 19:52 to lead the Colonels. Miriam Patton (2nd), Katherine Normandeau (5th), Genevieve Redmond (9th) and Meredith Lewis (12th) rounded out the scoring.
The BUHS boys placed second. The purple and white's top five were: Michael Slade (5th in 18:49), Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (8th), Galen Fogarty (14th), Jack Webster-Rose (15th) and James Burke (16th).
On Wednesday at Thetford, the Brattleboro girls placed fourth and the BUHS boys wound up sixth. Whitney (2nd in 22:16) and Slade (15th in 20:54) were out front for the Colonels.