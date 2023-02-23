Brattleboro senior Angela Jobin readies to protect the goal as Hartford's Madison Barwood makes her way around the net during Wednesday's season closer at Nelson Withington ice rink in Brattleboro. Purchase local photos online.
Brattleboro senior Willow Roma holds up the game puck that was given to her after scoring the Colonels' only goal against Hartford during their season closer on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Kelly Fletcher, Reformer correspondent
Brattleboro senior Marina Wilson gets some emotional support after the Colonel girls' season closer against Hartford Wednesday night.
Kelly Fletcher
Brattleboro Senior, Willow Romo brings the puck down the ice early in the first period during the Colonel's season finale game against Hartford.
Marina WIlson (17) goes on the defensive in front of the net where Angela Jobin readies for the shot during the Colonel's season closer against Hartford 2/22/23.
Captains Willow Romo (Brattleboro) and Sophie Trombley (Hartford) vie for the puck in the Colonels' defensive end during Wednesday's season closer at Nelson Withington ice rink.
Brattleboro's Willow Roma makes an offensive effort during the Colonel's season closer against Hartford on Wednesday, 2/22/23.
Hartford's Aubree Vail hits the ice as Alexandra Gregory tries to clear the puck from the Colonels' defensive end during Wednesday's season closer at Nelson Withington rink.