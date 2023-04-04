BRATTLEBORO — On Monday, members of the Brattleboro Union High School girls lacrosse team warmed up and ran passing drills on the practice field beside Natowich Field. The team only recently began practicing outside in preparation for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start this Saturday in Keene, N.H.
The team will be attending a “jamboree”: a tournament during which it will face several opponents, including Keene High School and Vermont Academy.
As of Tuesday, first-year coach Callie O’Neil said a large portion of the lineup had not been fully solidified and that the jamboree this Saturday would help in finalizing those decisions.
“There are some strong attackers returning from last year. I know that even though I wasn’t the coach. I’ve just heard about a couple and I can see their strength on the field already, Willow Romo being a very strong scorer,” said O’Neil. “Other than that, we’re really just trying to keep an open mind and encourage the girls to play all positions during practice these next couple of weeks and find where their strengths are.”
One of the other pieces on the team that has been solidified is the goalie position, where sophomore Maren Sawyer will get the starting nod. O’Neil said Sawyer was brought up to varsity at the end of last season and played a couple games in the cage.
So far, O’Neil said Sawyer is exhibiting a lot of positive traits that are key components to being an effective goalie.
“She really just has the fundamentals down. She’s working on her first step, working on just the positioning in the cage and the communication. It’s all coming together nicely and we’re really excited to just keep progressing with her.”
This year’s team is relatively young, with only four seniors in Romo, Ava Cutler, Charlie-Ella Miller and Kiran Tyler.
While the technical skill of the seniors is something O’Neil said has been instrumental to the team, she believes the leadership they provide can be even more valuable.
“We’re really looking to them this season to be big leaders both on the scoreboard, but also for the underclassmen that are on the team.”
Sophomores Sophia Albright, Nellie Sterling and Gretchen Stromberg, juniors Ally Foard, Montana Frehsee, Sophia Hamm, Rosalie Smith, Eva Gould, Emma Gragen, Mallory Newton, Zadie Olmstead and Ava Ferencz make up the rest of the varsity roster.
Right now, O’Neil said the team is working on developing the fundamentals such as transition passing and ball movement in the mid field. Perfecting fundamental lacrosse skills will eliminate problems in other areas of the game, whether it be on the attacking end or the defensive end, O’Neil said.
The team is not solely working on the fundamentals though.
“(We’re) teaching them how to think with the ball and how the ball should move,” said O’Neil. “We’re slowly developing that aspect of the game. We’re just trying to think a little bit deeper and create an offense that flows better and just have the whole field more well thought out.”
Although the team only recently began practicing outside, a significant part of the season began with earlier tryouts. O’Neil said she is a firm believer in the conditioning element of the sport. During tryouts, O’Neil said the team started with cardiovascular exercises as well as endurance and strength training.
“A huge aspect of it is conditioning and being fit and if you are able to outrun your competitors, then you are given a huge advantage. I think it will give us a big advantage if we’re able to be one of the fitter teams out there.”
When the season gets underway, O’Neil said that each game will provide a learning experience regardless of whether the team wins or loses. The team sat down and discussed what its core values would be and the goals for this season. Among them, O’Neil said, was the commitment to continue working hard and remain positive no matter the outcome of the games.
“The girls have really emphasized that they just want to persevere this season and continue to compete no matter where we are in the season. So, with that mentality, I think we’re hopefully going to find a lot of success and just keep growing as a program.”
The Colonels start their season this Saturday at the Keene N.H. Invitational. The game begins at 8 a.m. at Keene State College.