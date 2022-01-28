Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PERU — The Brattleboro girls placed second and the Colonel boys finished fourth in Thursday's Nordic skiing action at Wild Wings.

Ava Whitney (19:43) and Katherine Normandeau (20:11) placed third and fourth, respectively, to lead the BUHS girls. Sylvie Normandeau took sixth in a time of 20:50 while Priya Kitzmiller wound up 15th in 25:29.

Powering the Brattleboro boys were: Tenzin Mathes (8th in 17:05), Magnus vonKrusenstiern (11th in 17:39), Gabe Jeppesen-Belleci (17th in 19:05) and Ben Berkson-Harvey (23rd in 19:38).

Woodstock's Victoria Bassette won the varsity girls' race in 18:26. Woodstock's James Underwood (15:20) prevailed in the boys' heat.

