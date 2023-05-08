BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro girls tennis team ended a long drought on Monday, winning for the first time since at least 2019, with two wins over Bellows Falls.
“Every single girl on the team, this is their first ever match win. Some of them have won individual matches before, but overall for all of these girls the best that we’ve ever done in a match is losing 5-2. So, for us to win 6-1 and 5-2 is great,” said Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone. “We didn’t win at all last year. I was told by the previous coach they didn’t win a match. The year before was the COVID year. So, maybe the last time they won was 2019. So, it’s been at least four years. They’re really happy.”
The two teams were playing two matches back-to-back. The first match was Brattleboro’s home match and the second was deemed a home match for Bellows Falls (0-6) as the Terriers courts are unplayable this season. The two teams competed in a pro style format in which the scoring is different. Instead of playing two sets per match with the winner of a set being the first one to win six games, the athletes played one set per match with the winner being decided by whoever won eight games first.
Wins by Ava Rosenzweig-Davidovits at No. 2 singles, Lily Bingham at No. 4 singles, Anna Cummings at No. 5 singles and Amelia Lafland and Ava Bark in No. 1 doubles secured the win for Brattleboro (2-3) in the first match.
One of the matches of the day came in No. 1 singles between Brattleboro’s Elena Hannigan and Dani Robinson in the first match. Hannigan won the set in a tiebreaker 8-7.
“Dani … played doubles last year, so for her to play singles this year, playing No. 1, is a big step up for her,” said Bellows Falls coach Dave Chesley. “She’s competitive and she’s getting better all the time.”
Brattleboro’s Emma Lafayette and Amelia Newton defeated Aurelia Critchfield and Myleigh Illingworth in No. 2 doubles 8-2
Bellows Falls Mary Wallace defeated Evie Kiehl 8-4 for the Terriers only win in the first match.
“She’s a senior. She played doubles last year, so it’s a big improvement for her to be in the middle of the mix in singles,” said Chesley. “She’s a great kid and a great student athlete.”
In the second match of the afternoon, Hannigan again defeated Robinson 8-0 in No. 1 singles.
“Elena took the first match to a tiebreaker and then the next match played the same girl and won 8-0. That was pretty cool,” said Boone. “The flood gates opened. She won that first one in a tiebreaker. She played the girl, who is a great tennis player for Bellows Falls (at) No. 1, and then won 8-0. …Hartford tomorrow I think is a winnable match so hopefully she comes in with that confidence and executes again.”
Cummings defeated Natalie Douglass 8-0 in No. 4 singles, and Bark and Lafland defeated Gwen Guild and Grace Pluff in No. 1 doubles. Wallace’s 8-4 win over Bingham in No. 3 singles made the score 3-1 Brattleboro.
In the end, it was Kiehl, picking up her first varsity win, who secured the second win of the day for Brattleboro with an 8-4 win over Madison Morancy in No. 2 singles.
Two of the better matches of the afternoon came after the second match had already been decided. Brattleboro’s Vivian Elliot, who was playing in her first match, lost 7-1 in a tiebreaker to the Terriers Avery Dole who won the match 8-7.
“Avery got her first varsity victory as a freshman, so that was nice,” said Chesley. “She’s gaining confidence every match, so I think the more she plays her confidence will continue to grow and the strokes will get better. So, she’s going to be tough by the time she’s a junior because she’s pretty athletic. She’ll be one of our better players in a couple years for sure.”
In No. 2 doubles, after being down early, Newton and Lafayette came back to defeat Critchfield and Illingworth 8-6.
“Emma and Amelia are moving around the court really great,” said Boone. “In only a few matches they’ve really learned how to cover the court well and communicate with each other because doubles is a lot about communication with your partner. It’s a lot more complex … and for them to come back from 3-0 and pretty convincingly win 8-6, they should be proud of themselves.”
Chesley had similar feelings about Critchfield and Illingworth.
“They competed right until the end. That’s all you can ask for with brand new players,” said Chesley. “A freshman and sophomore who have never played before. They’ve played matches this year, but they’ve never played tennis before this year. So, just for them to compete to get to there is a good start.”
Brattleboro will be on the road against Hartford on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Bellows Falls will travel to Mount Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday for another double header. The matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.