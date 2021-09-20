BRATTLEBORO — When Kaitlyn Pattison did her "shoutout" after Monday night's varsity girls soccer match on Natowich Field, she spoke about how impressed she was with teammate CC Allembert's crossing passes.
One of those feeds had ESPN written all over it.
Midway through the first half, Allembert floated the ball toward the far post and Pattison headed it home during Brattleboro's 1-1 tie with Hartford.
"It was fantastic. It couldn't have been any prettier," said BUHS coach Ron Svec. "I will be reliving that one in my mind."
The Hurricanes got the equalizer eight minutes later, with Izzy Sirois arcing a shot just under the crossbar from long range.
It was the only attempt that got past senior keeper Jenna Powers, who has been working with former coach Edwin de Bruijn. She made six stops in 100 minutes of action, including the two overtime periods.
"She was solid, especially considering this is her first season as a goalie," noted Svec. "She has a great attitude. She is very positive and very confident."
The Colonels had 10 chances on the evening. Kiki McNary set up a blast by Charlie-Ella Miller that glanced off the frame and was also denied in OT on a rocket from the left side.
"Kiki is just a thinker out there. She sees the field very well and is so creative," Svec explained.
The BUHS student section erupted each time the senior forward gained possession.
"Let's go Colonels!" they repeated in unison off and on during the thriller.
Meanwhile, the visitors were looking for any kind of spark. Erin Thompson was cheerleading, Olivia Chase shadow boxed near her coach, and Rory Salzano even did the downward dog pose prior to reentering.
Fiona Kidder and Sophia Mikijaniec each made key steals for the purple and white, which held a 2-1 shot advantage in the bonus time. Juliana Miskovich, McNary and Allembert all threatened for the hosts in OT.
The Colonels (1-2-1) gathered in a circle for shoutouts after the contest. Players gave love to certain teammates for such things as getting right back up after going to the ground, cheering from the sideline, and making great crossing passes.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Ron Svec, Danielle Wood, Jay Cudworth. Players — Emily Worden, Charlie-Ella Miller, Juliana Miskovich, Greta Neddenriep, Sylvie Normandeau, Kiki McNary, Katherine Normandeau, Sophia Albright, Kaitlyn Pattison, Sophia Mikijaniec, Lily Smith, Zadie Olmstead, Bridgit Schneider, Fiona Kidder, Cynthia Velazquez, CC Allembert, Sophia Renaud, Camilla Shapiro, Willow Romo, Morgan Houghton, Jenna Powers.