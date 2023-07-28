ESSEX — Led by a balanced attack, strong starting pitching by Simon Potter and contributions up and down the lineup, the Brattleboro Little League 10-and-under all-star team defeated Barre 12-2 in five innings on Friday night to advance to the state finals.
“Phenomenal offensive performance tonight. Twenty-one hits in five innings,” said Brattleboro Head Coach Seth Deyo. “It was impressive as a coach to see everybody swing the bat that way. Everybody always puts in a really strong effort, but sometimes the box score doesn’t necessarily reflect the effort and tonight the box score certainly reflected the effort that they put in.”
Brattleboro got strong performances out of several players to come away with the win against what Deyo described as “a quality team” in Barre. Deyo said Barre’s starting pitcher threw the ball very well, but Brattleboro’s bats were simply on fire.
Gavin Carpenter, Zealand Wentworth, Dawson Newton, Cole Systo, Owen Malouin, Braysen George and Cooper Deyo all had big days for Brattleboro.
Wentworth went three-for-three with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Carpenter went four-for-four with two RBIs and a run scored. Newton went three-for-three with a walk and two RBIs. Systo was three-for-three with a walk and a run scored. Malouin and George went two-for-two with two walks and scored two runs and Deyo went two-for-three with three RBIs and a run scored to help power the Brattleboro offense.
Teddy McKay, Potter and Niko Papadimitriou also had solid contributions. McKay went one-for-two with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Potter went one-for-one with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored and Niko Papadimitriou, walked and scored a run.
So far, Deyo said the team has been very good about not getting too high or too low. If the players maintain the same consistent approach and continue to get productive at bats, the team will be in good position moving forward, Deyo said.
Defensively, Deyo said the team made all the plays that needed to be made and the combination of Potter and Jack Bennett on the mound for Brattleboro helped anchor the team.
“(They threw) strike after strike after strike. When they did put the ball in play, the defense was right there positioned well and made all the plays that we needed them to.”
Brattleboro defeated Barre 6-2 last Saturday to advance to the semifinal game. Picking up the 12-2 win tonight in five innings helps give the team some confidence headed into the first finals game against Essex tomorrow at 11 a.m., Deyo said.
“Just seeing the boys come off the field with the smiles on their faces and a sense of accomplishment bodes well heading into tomorrow. Essex is a really tough team, no doubt, but going into it with the level of confidence that team has is going to play a huge role for us.”