ESSEX — The Brattleboro Little League 10-and-under all-star team’s season came to an end on Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Essex in the first game of the finals.
In order to win the state championship, Brattleboro would have needed to win Saturday’s game against Essex and then beat them on Sunday as well.
Brattleboro struggled to get the offense going despite some quality at bats, according to Brattleboro head coach Seth Deyo.
“It was a great game today. Baseball is a funny game. Yesterday we had 20 hits and today we had two. It wasn’t for lack of quality at bats or hitting the ball hard. Their defense played phenomenal. So was ours. We played errorless defense ourselves, but it was just a really well played game for both teams. They were just able to push a few more runs across the plate than we were today.”
Brattleboro’s two hits came from Dawson Newton and Owen Malouin. The team also walked four times throughout the game.
Essex scored all three of their runs in the third inning, Deyo said. After that, Deyo said he told the team to continue to support each other and stay positive.
“We were able to do that. We still put on some quality at bats. We had a really good scoring chance in the fifth I believe. We just couldn’t quite push a run across,” Deyo said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort. It’s never for lack of effort with this group of boys. They give everything they have every single pitch (of) every single inning. They give you everything they got.”
Newton got the start for Brattleboro, going four and two thirds innings, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out five.
“Dawson pitched awesome. It was a pitcher’s dual throughout. You’ve got to tip your hat to Marsh from Essex. He threw phenomenal as well.”
Jack Bennett came on in relief, throwing one and one third innings without allowing a run and striking out one.
Brattleboro defeated Barre 12-2 on Friday night in five innings to advance to the finals against Essex. The team had a prolific offensive performance with 21 hits up and down the lineup.
Gavin Carpenter, Zealand Wentworth, Newton, Cole Systo, Malouin, Braysen George and Cooper Deyo all had big days against Barre for Brattleboro.
Wentworth went three-for-three with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Carpenter went four-for-four with two RBIs and a run scored. Newton went three-for-three with a walk and two RBIs. Systo was three-for-three with a walk and a run scored. Malouin and George went two-for-two with two walks and scored two runs and Deyo went two-for-three with three RBIs and a run scored to help power the Brattleboro offense.
Teddy McKay, Simon Potter and Niko Papadimitriou also had solid contributions. McKay went one-for-two with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Potter went one-for-one with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored and Niko Papadimitriou, walked and scored a run.
The team also got strong pitching out of Potter and Bennett, both of whom pounded the strike zone throughout the game.
While the loss to Essex may hurt right now, Deyo said there is more to look forward to for this group of players.
“I think that while our season may be over for now, what these boys are going to accomplish together is just getting started. It stings a little bit right now, but a day or two will go by and I think they’ll be able to look back and be really proud of what they were able to accomplish.”