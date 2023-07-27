ESSEX — The Brattleboro Little League 10-and-under all-star team defeated Barre 6-2 last Saturday to advance to the semi-finals of the state tournament, also against Barre, Friday in Essex.
According to Brattleboro head coach Seth Deyo, the team played a solid game in all aspects to earn the win and advance to the semifinal game.
“The combination of Simon Potter and Dawson Newton once again was the key for us. They threw a ton of strikes and our defense was really, really strong, holding a really good team to only two runs,” said Deyo. “From an offensive standpoint I think that everybody contributed something, which is what we had talked about ahead of time. If we were going to win that game we were going to need every single player to contribute something to the game, something to the team, and that’s really what happened. It was a pretty balanced attack; whether it was a timely hit or just good patient at bats where they worked the counts and were able to get some base on balls when we needed them. Everybody contributed.”
Gavin Carpenter went two-for-three with an RBI and a run scored. Cole Systo went two-for-three with an RBI and two runs scored. Dawson Newton had a pair of hits. Zealand Wentworth went one-for-three with an RBI. Braysen George went one-for-three and scored a run. Teddy McKay went two-for-two with an RBI and scored a run and Owen Malouin went one-for-two and scored a run in the game.
Last Sunday, the team lost 7-4 in a very competitive game to Essex, Deyo said. One of the team’s top performers in that came was Jack Bennett, who came on pitch in relief in the first inning. Bennett through the sixth inning without allowing a run in a game that went eight innings before Essex finally got the better of Brattleboro.
“It was a heck of game to be a part of,” Deyo said.
The semifinal game against Barre will take place at Foster Road Park in Essex at 6 p.m. Friday. If Brattleboro wins, they would play Essex on Saturday at 11 a.m. If Brattleboro wins on Saturday, they would play Essex again on Sunday at 11 a.m. for the state championship.