NORTHFIELD — The Brattleboro Little League 11-and-under All-Stars' season came to a close last weekend in the state tournament.
Brattleboro posted a 1-2 record in the tournament, winning the first game 12-1 against Granite Valley.
In the first game, Brattleboro got a strong start from Bentley Sparks who went four innings allowing one run, walking two and striking out nine, according to Brattleboro Head Coach Trey Sparks.
Bentley Sparks and Elide Coplan led the offense for the team with three hits each and Owen Houghton and Eli Depue added two hits each.
Depue came on to pitch the last two innings in relief and struck out three.
In the second game, Brattleboro lost 8-5 to Champlain Valley. Brattleboro got on the board first, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Champlain Valley erased the deficit in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to tie the game.
Coplan got the starting nod for Brattleboro, but couldn’t get out of the first inning, Sparks said.
While Brattleboro hit the ball throughout the game, Sparks said Champlain Valley made plays in the field.
The third game, which was a rematch against Champlain Valley, was hard fought. Ultimately, Brattleboro fell 3-2 in seven innings.
Vinny Doell started for Brattleboro going four and two-thirds innings allowing two runs, walking two and striking out 10. Bentley Sparks pitched the remainder of the game allowing one run, walking two and striking out three.
Champlain Valley loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning with one out. Champlain Valley hit a ground ball to Bentley Sparks who threw the ball home for the out. Depue then fired to first to get the runner and send the game into extra innings, Trey Sparks said in a text.
Brattleboro loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with two outs. Brattleboro’s Andrew Wasserlein hit a ball to short center, but Champlain Valley’s centerfielder was able to get the force out at second base to end the inning.
An unfortunate throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the winning run to score for Champlain Valley.
On the offensive side of the ball, Bentley Sparks, Eli Depue, Oliver Baker and Daniel Oakley all hit very well throughout the tournament, Trey Sparks said.